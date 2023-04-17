JEAN DOUSSET SHATTERS THE DIAMOND INDUSTRY WITH BOLD MOVE TO 100% LAB-GROWN DIAMONDS

The Cartier Descendant Creates a New Paradigm for Luxury Lab Diamond Jewelry through 360° Rebrand Campaign

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer jewelry brand Jean Dousset is redefining itself through a sweeping rebrand campaign, accompanied by its move to exclusively offer luxury lab diamond engagement rings and fine jewelry. Motivated by the belief that luxury is about acquiring what you desire, Jean Dousset is breaking down the barriers created by traditional jewelry houses.

Jean Dousset embraces the next evolution of diamonds, one of a new mind that is never mined. No limitations, all innovation. (PRNewswire)

The rebrand encompasses a new website and creative direction for ads, photography, a refreshed logo, and recyclable packaging coming soon.

True to his great-great-grandfather Louis Cartier's unconventional approach to jewelry design which revolutionized the industry to what it is today, Dousset is carving his own path by embracing technological progress, making diamonds attainable, and evolving into a designer heritage lab diamond brand.

"The new Jean Dousset stands for 'legacy liberated'," said Jean Dousset, Founder, Designer, and CEO of Jean Dousset. "Mined diamonds inherently come with limitations and tension whether it's around price, the cut, clarity, color or carat size. Our evolution to exclusively work with the highest quality lab diamonds eliminates the barriers in acquiring the luxury jewelry you desire without any sacrifice or compromise to quality, craftsmanship or service."

Rather than following the standards of traditional gatekeepers, Jean Dousset brings the same mastery of heritage fine jewelers to the revolutionary category of lab diamonds. Along with the rebrand, Jean Dousset has expanded its product assortment to include new categories such as tennis necklaces, tennis bracelets, riviera necklaces, dangle earrings, and more, all handmade with 100% recycled gold. The expanded assortment offers a wider range of styles for consumers to indulge in.

Jean Dousset's lab diamond selection is meticulously curated to achieve the highest quality make: overall proportions, shape, symmetry, polish, and light-reflection properties. All Jean Dousset center stone diamonds over 1 carat are exclusively GIA certified, the industry standard for diamond grading.

To learn more about Jean Dousset and to view the full collection, visit www.JeanDousset.com .

ABOUT JEAN DOUSSET:

With a vision for innovation and the goal to liberate people from the restrictive options of mined diamonds, Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier, is helping to shape the future of the luxury diamond industry with his namesake designer lab diamond and fine jewelry brand. After working with some of the most significant names in jewelry making and design including Chaumet, Boucheron, and Van Cleef & Arpels, Jean is considered an expert in high jewelry and bespoke diamond jewelry.

