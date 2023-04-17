Birthdays
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., Reports Record Earnings for 1st Quarter 2023

Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago

Steady Loan and Deposit Growth Fuel 8% Rise in Quarter-to-Quarter Net Income

FAIRFAX, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $8.2 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2023.  This represents a 50% increase from the net income reported in the 1st quarter of 2022.  First-quarter results represent:

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Logo
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Logo(PRNewswire)
  • 1.75% ROAA
  • 4.69% NIM
  • $1.01 EPS
  • $22.22 TBV
  • 16.4% ROAE

(ROAA – Return on Average Assets; NIM – Net Interest Margin; EPS – Earnings Per Share common basic and diluted; TBV – Tangible Book Value per common share; ROAE – Return on Average Total Equity.)

The Company has a solid risk management foundation and once again reports record earnings for the first quarter of 2023

"In light of the recent banking tensions, we'd be remiss if we didn't address the important issues on the table," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We've taken the opportunity to re-evaluate our risk management processes along with our current balance sheet strategy.  The result of that review is that we remain comfortable and confident with our risk profile - given the current and anticipated economic environment. Our deposit base is stable and growing. Currently nearly 70% of our outstanding deposits are insured by the FDIC and we offer all depositors access to additional FDIC insurance coverage through IntraFi. Our systems for managing liquidity risk, interest rate risk, and credit risk, along with all the other risks we manage daily, continue to give us an accurate assessment of the Bank and allow us to manage to our approved risk tolerance. Our primary objective is to ensure the ongoing safety and soundness of the Bank and the protection of depositor's money. We have demonstrated the ability to do just that while pursuing good opportunities and rewarding investors with high quality performance."

The Company has a solid risk management foundation. The leadership team built the Bank with good risk management systems and procedures in place from the start. Mr. Dick's strong background in risk management started with his first career as a prudential banking supervisor in the U.S. and then in the U.K. While in the U.K., Mr. Dick was an adviser to the Bank of England on modernizing their approach to risk-based banking supervision.

Net interest income reached $21.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, up 38.8% from the year-earlier first quarter's $15.2 million. MainStreet Bank benefited from having an asset-sensitive balance sheet during a 12-month period in which the Federal Reserve undertook nine interest rate increases, beginning in March 2022. This propelled the average net interest margin (NIM) higher by 76 basis points to 4.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, versus 3.93% a year earlier.

"Implementing the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard in the first quarter of 2023 resulted in a 15.6% increase in credit reserves. In all, we increased our credit reserves to $16.6 million, a 17.6% increase that also reflects loan growth," said Thomas J. Chmelik, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. He noted that the level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company remains low, at -3.7% of total capital.

The loan portfolio grew 14.4% to $1.62 billion as of March 31, 2023, up from $1.41 billion in the year-earlier first quarter. Loan quality remained pristine, with zero nonperforming assets. Total deposits climbed 13.8% to $1.63 billion, up from $1.43 billion a year earlier. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 29.9% of the total, and 63.9% of total deposits are core deposits. There was significant growth in time deposits, which rose to $730.1 million, up 58.4% from a year earlier. The bank's total assets grew 16.6% to reach $2.06 billion as of March 31, 2023, versus $1.76 billion a year earlier.

"While all banks are experiencing some runoff in non-interest-bearing deposits, we were able to attract approximately $30 million in fresh deposits during a period of market upheaval in March, and loan demand and core deposit growth continue to be solid in our DC Metro market," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Pressure on deposit pricing is to be expected in a rising-rate environment, and we are responding with products that carry yields and terms calibrated to our assessment of the interest rate outlook, such as a 15-month CD."

The Company's efficiency ratio stood at 53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 55% a year earlier. This improvement occurred even as the Company was making significant investments in Avenu™, with the hiring process accelerating as the division moves toward being fully operational in 2023.

AvenuMakes Major Strides, Onboards First Client
Avenu™ is tracking to an April 30 launch as our designers and engineers complete final sprints to harden our multitenancy and cyber architecture and to accelerate implementation of a debit card for funding. Avenu™ connects our fintech partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to MainStreet Bank's banking core. Avenu™ is expected to accelerate MainStreet Bank's deposit growth to support expanded lending.

"With three companies now signed up to proceed, we are inches away from going live with Avenu™, which will be a gateway to fast, simple secure payments for our end-users," said Todd Youngren, president of Avenu™. "When you are developing a platform from the ground up, you have to address challenges as they arise, and that's exactly what we've been doing as our team works full tilt toward our launch."

Chairman and CEO Jeff W. Dick elaborated: "We are committed to a seamless launch for Avenu™, and in the current environment we feel strongly that time is on our side. We are unwilling to cut corners because reliability and compliance are critical features of Avenu™. We are very proud of creating an innovative system that allows partners to connect to the core system of a reliable bank with sharp instincts about risks and compliance."

ABOUT AVENU
Avenu™ — Banking Delivered
Avenu™ is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core — MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu™, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu™ — Serving a Community of Innovation
Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer excess FDIC insurance through IntraFi. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact: Debra Cope
Director of Corporate Communications
(703) 481-4599

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)


March 31,
2023



December 31,
2022



September 30,
2022



June 30,
2022



March 31,
2022

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

225,334



$

48,931



$

50,636



$

55,636



$

63,986

Federal funds sold





81,669




54,098




47,013




37,756

Total cash and cash equivalents


225,334




130,600




104,734




102,649




101,742

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


63,209




62,631




162,319




143,240




123,802

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized
cost


17,616




17,642




17,670




17,698




18,769

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost


22,436




24,325




16,436




16,485




17,209

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $15,435,
$14,114, $12,994,$12,982, and $12,500,
respectively


1,617,275




1,579,950




1,448,071




1,416,875




1,413,238

Premises and equipment, net


14,521




14,709




14,523




14,756




14,833

Accrued interest and other receivables


9,744




9,581




8,273




7,313




6,980

Computer software, net of amortization


10,559




9,149




7,258




4,956




3,906

Bank owned life insurance


37,503




37,249




36,996




36,742




36,492

Other assets


36,811




39,915




43,835




32,665




24,777

Total Assets

$

2,055,008



$

1,925,751



$

1,860,115



$

1,793,379



$

1,761,748

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

487,875



$

550,690



$

566,016



$

535,591



$

514,160

Interest bearing DDA deposits


100,522




80,099




93,695




99,223




76,286

Savings and NOW deposits


53,499




51,419




54,240




58,156




81,817

Money market deposits


260,316




222,540




254,190




231,207




301,842

Time deposits


730,076




608,141




585,783




575,950




460,839

Total deposits


1,632,288




1,512,889




1,553,924




1,500,127




1,434,944

Federal funds borrowed


60,696













Federal Home Loan Bank advances


45,000




100,000










40,000

Subordinated debt


72,344




72,245




72,146




72,047




71,955

Other liabilities


39,692




42,335




44,045




32,801




26,053

Total Liabilities


1,850,020




1,727,469




1,670,115




1,604,975




1,572,952

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock


27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263

Common stock


29,185




28,736




28,728




29,178




29,642

Capital surplus


64,213




63,999




63,231




64,822




66,798

Retained earnings


91,991




86,830




80,534




73,702




68,691

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(7,664)




(8,546)




(9,756)




(6,561)




(3,598)

Total Stockholders' Equity


204,988




198,282




190,000




188,404




188,796

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,055,008



$

1,925,751



$

1,860,115



$

1,793,379



$

1,761,748

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended




March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



June 30,
2022



March 31, 2022


INTEREST INCOME:





























Interest and fees on loans


$

26,731



$

16,685



$

26,731



$

23,972



$

20,261



$

17,954



$

16,685


Interest on investment securities





























Taxable securities



518




357




518




467




378




401




357


Tax-exempt securities



264




272




264




262




261




263




272


Interest on federal funds sold



1,132




34




1,132




1,071




1,013




195




34


Total interest income



28,645




17,348




28,645




25,772




21,913




18,813




17,348


INTEREST EXPENSE:





























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



343




65




343




256




175




105




65


Interest on savings and NOW deposits



108




37




108




81




43




42




37


Interest on money market deposits



1,203




119




1,203




781




496




151




119


Interest on time deposits



4,144




1,431




4,144




2,966




2,275




1,530




1,431


Interest on federal funds borrowed



38







38














Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



906




31




906




264







52




31


Interest on subordinated debt



812




468




812




828




828




812




468


Total interest expense



7,554




2,151




7,554




5,176




3,817




2,692




2,151


Net interest income



21,091




15,197




21,091




20,596




18,096




16,121




15,197


Provision for credit losses



283




800




283




1,118







480




800


Net interest income after provision for
loan losses



20,808




14,397




20,808




19,478




18,096




15,641




14,397


NON-INTEREST INCOME:





























Deposit account service charges



590




611




590




610




601




597




611


Bank owned life insurance income



255




251




255




253




254




250




251


Loan swap fee income















518




101





Net gain on held-to-maturity securities


















4





Net gain (loss) on sale of loans






43










(211)







43


Other non-interest income



158




257




158




196




186




312




257


Total other income



1,003




1,162




1,003




1,059




1,348




1,264




1,162


NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





























Salaries and employee benefits



7,621




5,548




7,621




6,775




5,874




5,604




5,548


Furniture and equipment expenses



498




657




498




710




760




659




657


Advertising and marketing



797




406




797




620




704




574




406


Occupancy expenses



486




341




486




378




400




352




341


Outside services



490




368




490




529




611




567




368


Administrative expenses



215




210




215




214




253




195




210


Other operating expenses



1,596




1,433




1,596




1,481




1,291




1,543




1,433


Total non-interest expenses



11,703




8,963




11,703




10,707




9,893




9,494




8,963


Income before income tax expense



10,108




6,596




10,108




9,830




9,551




7,411




6,596


Income tax expense



1,957




1,173




1,957




2,252




1,808




1,481




1,173


Net income



8,151




5,423




8,151




7,578




7,743




5,930




5,423


Preferred stock dividends



539




539




539




539




539




539




539


Net income available to common shareholders


$

7,612



$

4,884



$

7,612



$

7,039



$

7,204



$

5,391



$

4,884


Net income per common share, basic and diluted


$

1.01



$

0.64



$

1.01



$

0.95



$

0.97



$

0.71



$

0.64


Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,517,213




7,647,519




7,517,213




7,433,607




7,463,719




7,575,484




7,647,519


UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



March 31, 2022



Percentage
Change




$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



Last 3
Mos



Last 12
Mos


LOANS:

































Construction and land development
loans


$

415,078




25.3

%


$

393,783




24.6

%


$

344,605




24.0

%



5.4

%



20.5

%

Residential real estate loans



391,648




23.9

%



394,394




24.7

%



367,138




25.7

%



-0.7

%



6.7

%

Commercial real estate loans



737,019




45.0

%



700,728




43.8

%



588,005




41.1

%



5.2

%



25.3

%

Commercial and industrial loans



86,937




5.3

%



97,351




6.1

%



111,183




7.8

%



-10.7

%



-21.8

%

Consumer loans



7,534




0.5

%



13,336




0.8

%



19,711




1.4

%



-43.5

%



-61.8

%

Total Gross Loans


$

1,638,216




100.0

%


$

1,599,592




100.0

%


$

1,430,642




100.0

%



2.4

%



14.5

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses



(15,435)








(14,114)








(12,500)














Net deferred loan fees



(5,506)








(5,528)








(4,904)














Net Loans


$

1,617,275







$

1,579,950







$

1,413,238














DEPOSITS:

































Non-interest bearing demand deposits


$

487,875




29.9

%


$

550,690




36.4

%


$

514,160




35.9

%



-11.4

%



-5.1

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:

































Demand deposits



100,522




6.2

%



80,099




5.3

%



76,286




5.3

%



25.5

%



31.8

%

Savings and NOW deposits



53,499




3.3

%



51,419




3.4

%



81,817




5.7

%



4.0

%



-34.6

%

Money market accounts



260,316




15.9

%



222,540




14.7

%



301,842




21.0

%



17.0

%



-13.8

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000
or more



458,683




28.1

%



370,005




24.5

%



292,978




20.4

%



24.0

%



56.6

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



271,393




16.6

%



238,136




15.7

%



167,861




11.7

%



14.0

%



61.7

%

Total Deposits


$

1,632,288




100.0

%


$

1,512,889




100.0

%


$

1,434,944




100.0

%



7.9

%



13.8

%

BORROWINGS:

































Federal funds borrowed



60,696




34.1

%



















Federal Home Loan Bank advances



45,000




25.3

%



100,000




58.1

%



40,000




35.7

%



-55.0

%



12.5

%

Subordinated debt



72,344




40.6

%



72,245




41.9

%



71,955




64.3

%



0.1

%



0.5

%

Total Borrowings


$

178,040




100.0

%


$

172,245




100.0

%


$

111,955




100.0

%



3.4

%



59.0

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings


$

1,810,328







$

1,685,134







$

1,546,899








7.4

%



17.0

%


































Core customer funding sources (1)


$

1,156,279




63.9

%


$

1,157,573




68.7

%


$

1,135,503




73.4

%



-0.1

%



1.8

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)



476,009




26.3

%



355,316




21.1

%



299,441




19.4

%



34.0

%



59.0

%

Federal funds borrowed



60,696




3.3

%



















Federal Home Loan Bank advances



45,000




2.5

%



100,000




5.9

%



40,000




2.6

%



-55.0

%



12.5

%

Subordinated debt (3)



72,344




4.0

%



72,245




4.3

%



71,955




4.6

%



0.1

%



0.5

%

Total Funding Sources


$

1,810,328




100.0

%


$

1,685,134




100.0

%


$

1,546,899




100.0

%



7.4

%



17.0

%



(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer
operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS
and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended March 31,
2023



For the three months ended March 31,
2022




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,599,756



$

26,731




6.78

%


$

1,377,723



$

16,685




4.91

%

Securities:

























Taxable



71,933




518




2.92

%



73,413




357




1.97

%

Tax-exempt



37,941




334




3.57

%



39,545




344




3.53

%

Federal funds and interest-
bearing deposits



118,670




1,132




3.87

%



83,754




34




0.16

%

Total interest earning assets


$

1,828,300



$

28,715




6.37

%


$

1,574,435



$

17,420




4.49

%

Other assets



57,371












88,386










Total assets


$

1,885,671











$

1,662,821










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

83,388



$

343




1.67

%


$

70,403



$

65




0.37

%

Savings and NOW deposits



51,943




108




0.84

%



82,758




37




0.18

%

Money market deposit accounts



225,037




1,203




2.17

%



267,905




119




0.18

%

Time deposits



673,441




4,144




2.50

%



456,782




1,431




1.27

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,033,809



$

5,798




2.27

%


$

877,848



$

1,652




0.76

%

Federal funds purchased



2,965




38




5.20

%



1








Subordinated debt



72,306




812




4.55

%



43,995




468




4.31

%

FHLB borrowings



77,833




906




4.72

%



37,167




31




0.34

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,186,913



$

7,554




2.58

%


$

959,011



$

2,151




0.91

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



497,155












514,101










Total liabilities


$

1,684,068











$

1,473,112










Stockholders' Equity



201,603












189,709










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

1,885,671











$

1,662,821










Interest Rate Spread











3.79

%











3.58

%

Net Interest Income






$

21,161











$

15,269






Net Interest Margin











4.69

%











3.93

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three Months Ended




March 31,




2023



2022


Per share Data and Shares Outstanding









Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)


$

1.01



$

0.64


Book value per common share


$

23.62



$

21.12


Tangible book value per common share(2)


$

22.22



$

20.61


Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,517,213




7,647,519


Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,524,277




7,648,973


Performance Ratios









Return on average assets (annualized)



1.75

%



1.32

%

Return on average equity (annualized)



16.40

%



11.59

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)



17.71

%



12.19

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.37

%



4.49

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



2.58

%



0.91

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



3.79

%



3.58

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



4.69

%



3.93

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.22

%



0.28

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.52

%



2.19

%

Efficiency ratio(3)



52.97

%



54.79

%

Asset Quality









Allowance for credit losses (ACL)









Beginning balance, allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)


$

14,114



$

11,697


Add: recoveries



11




3


Less: charge-offs







Add: provision for loan losses



415




800


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



895





Ending balance, ALLL


$

15,435



$

12,500











Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)


$



$


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



1,310





Add: recovery of unfunded commitments



(132)





Ending balance, RUC


$

1,178



$


Total allowance for credit losses


$

16,613



$

12,500











Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



0.94

%



0.87

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



1.01

%



0.87

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



N/A




N/A


Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.00

%



0.00

%

Concentration Ratios









Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



372.12

%



370.35

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)



140.78

%



136.19

%

Nonperforming Assets









Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.00

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.00

%

Other real estate owned


$



$


Non-performing assets


$



$


Non-performing assets to total assets



0.00

%



0.00

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)









Total risk-based capital ratio



16.35

%



16.44

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.49

%



15.63

%

Leverage ratio



14.69

%



14.47

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.49

%



15.63

%

Other information









Closing stock price


$

23.49



$

24.31


Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



9.51

%



10.52

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



10.22

%



11.25

%

Number of full time equivalent employees



170




141


# Full service branch offices



6




6











(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months ended March 31,



2023

2022

Net interest margin (FTE)






Net interest income (GAAP)


$

21,091

$

15,197

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



70


72

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



21,161


15,269







Average interest earning assets



1,828,300


1,574,435

Net interest margin (GAAP)



4.68 %


3.91 %

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



4.69 %


3.93 %



For the three months ended March
31,




2023



2022


Stockholders equity, adjusted









Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

204,988



$

188,796


Less: preferred stock



(27,263)




(27,263)


Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)



177,725




161,533


Less: intangible assets



10,559




3,906


Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



167,166




157,627











Shares outstanding



7,524,277




7,648,973


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$

(0.01)



$

(0.00)













For the three months ended March
31,




2023



2022


Stockholders equity, adjusted









Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

204,988



$

188,796


Less: intangible assets



(10,559)




(3,906)


Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



194,429




184,890













For the three months ended March
31,




2023



2022


Total assets, adjusted









Total assets (GAAP)


$

2,056,494



$

1,761,748


Less: intangible assets



(10,559)




(3,906)


Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,045,935




1,757,842













For the three months ended March
31,




2023



2022


Average stockholders equity, adjusted









Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

201,603



$

189,709


Less: average intangible assets



(9,879)




(2,972)


Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



191,724




186,737













For the three months ended March
31,




2023



2022


Average assets, adjusted









Total average average assets (GAAP)


$

1,885,671



$

1,662,821


Less: average intangible assets



(9,879)




(2,972)


Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



1,875,792




1,659,849











MainStreet Bank (PRNewsFoto/MainStreet Bank)
MainStreet Bank (PRNewsFoto/MainStreet Bank)(PRNewswire)
Avenu Banking as a ServicePowered by MainStreet Bank (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)
Avenu Banking as a ServicePowered by MainStreet Bank (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mainstreet-bancshares-inc-reports-record-earnings-for-1st-quarter-2023-301798760.html

