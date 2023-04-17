Nexamp Expands, Adds Clean Energy Jobs with New Office and National Operations Center in Lawrence, Massachusetts

BOSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexamp, a national leader in solar and energy storage solutions revolutionizing the future of clean energy, is expanding its footprint with a new state-of-the-art office and Operations Center in the historic Everett Mills building in downtown Lawrence, Mass., adding to its national presence. Headquartered in Boston, Nexamp, with more than 450 team members nationally, is a top community solar developer and the number-one solar asset owner in the U.S., founded on a commitment to equity and inclusivity.

Nexamp leaders and local officials celebrated the opening of Nexamp's new office and national Operations Center in Lawrence, Mass., offering rewarding career opportunities in the clean energy field. (PRNewswire)

Nexamp is adding to its national footprint and creating much-needed clean energy workforce opportunities.

The expansive 8,000-square-foot space is an exciting development and will bring rewarding career opportunities to one of the Commonwealth's gateway cities. The Lawrence office will be one of Nexamp's largest, with the company choosing this location to create clean energy workforce opportunities in a community that has faced harsh economic challenges in the past and is full of untapped potential today.

"The transition to cleaner energy means more jobs in a wide variety of roles for those just entering the workforce or those looking for new challenges," said Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai. "Part of our mission is to make the benefits of renewable energy accessible to all, which applies to not just our customers but also our team members. Nexamp offers a diverse and inclusive work environment, focused on team member development and advancement, and we're excited to tap into the rich resources of the Lawrence community to enhance our growing team."

Team members in the Lawrence office will fill roles in all business units, providing vital support as the company scales its operations to fight climate change and realize the new energy economy. Most importantly, these jobs pay family-sustaining wages and are open to anyone, regardless of background, training or experience. The team in the Nexamp Operations Center oversees all of the company's distributed energy assets nationwide, monitoring performance, dispatching clean energy, and ensuring market and regulatory compliance.

Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePeña stated, "I am proud to welcome Nexamp to the city of Lawrence, who has committed to making renewable energy accessible and affordable for all. Together with partners like Nexamp, Lawrence is powering the future, showing that the green economy is an economy for all—creating desirable full-time jobs for Lawrencians of all stripes, while leading us toward a more climate-resilient future."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Nexamp as the latest clean energy addition to the Third District. This veteran-owned business is doing groundbreaking work to remove barriers to solar for low-income families living in cities and shared housing units. As a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, I'm especially glad to see that Nexamp shares a common goal of closing the energy equity gap and promoting U.S. energy independence," said Congresswoman Lori Trahan.

Nexamp is recognized as a pioneer with its innovative community solar program, featuring large-scale solar arrays that make solar accessible to everyone. The company also provides third-party services to other renewable energy companies and is rolling out a fully integrated clean energy platform that offers comprehensive infrastructure and decarbonization solutions for communities, businesses, and individuals, reimagining the electric grid and delivering a sustainable and accessible energy future for all.

Founded in 2007 by two military veterans committed to reducing the nation's reliance on fossil fuels, Nexamp delivers the complete solar project lifecycle, from project development, design, construction, and financing to operations, maintenance, and customer acquisition and management. Nexamp was named as the top solar asset owner in the U.S. by Wood Mackenzie in 2022. In addition to its headquarters in downtown Boston and three other Massachusetts offices, Nexamp has offices in Chicago, Washington DC, Austin, New York City, Albuquerque, Atlanta, Honolulu, San Francisco Bay Area, and Portland Maine.

Nexamp is leading the transformation to the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions that make clean energy more accessible. Our comprehensive solar and energy storage capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations—enable clean energy savings and benefits for more customers. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy assets currently in operation or under construction, we are building a decarbonized energy future.

