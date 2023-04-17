Protiviti Congratulates Golf Brand Ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick on Victory at RBC Heritage

Fitzpatrick takes home first win of the season in playoff with Jordan Spieth

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti golf brand ambassador and professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick achieved his first win of the 2023 season when he emerged victorious at the 55th Annual RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Fitzpatrick fired rounds of 66-70-63-68 (-17) and finished tied with Jordan Spieth after the 72nd hole. Fitzpatrick won the tournament with a birdie on the third hole of the playoff. This win marks Fitzpatrick's second PGA Tour victory and ninth professional win of his career. He is now ranked eighth in the world.

"I am so thankful for my team and my partners at Protiviti for all of the support along the way."

"We could not be more excited for Matt and our firm. It has been truly incredible to see all his hard work culminate in a victory," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO, Protiviti. "When we partnered with Matt in 2020, we knew he was a driven player with a bright future, and it's great to see him get his second PGA Tour win in Harbour Town, a place that holds special meaning for him and his family."

One of the PGA's 2023 designated events, the RBC Heritage featured a strong field with 17 of the top 20 golfers in the Overall World Golf Rankings (OWGR). Fitzpatrick, a Protiviti brand ambassador since 2020, won the U.S. Open in June of 2022 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts for his first PGA tour victory.

"Winning the RBC Heritage is extra sweet for me. I vacationed in Hilton Head growing up and have so many fond memories here with my family. I am so thankful for my team and my partners at Protiviti for all of the support along the way – we've worked so hard over the years for moments like this," said Matt Fitzpatrick.

Birdies for Meals

Throughout the 2023 season, Fitzpatrick and his fellow Protiviti brand ambassador and LPGA professional, Jennifer Kupcho, are partnering with Protiviti on its Birdies for Meals program. Protiviti is donating 1,000 meals to U.S. Hunger for every birdie Fitzpatrick and Kupcho make during the 2023 Major tournaments. New for 2023, Protiviti has also opened donations to the Birdies for Meals campaign to the public, allowing individuals to choose to direct their meals to designated non-profit organizations in the U.S. or internationally. This season, Fitzpatrick's birdies have already resulted in 14,000 meals for those in need domestically and abroad.

This effort is part of Protiviti's i on Hunger initiative to fight world hunger, which has provided over 14 million meals in more than 20 countries since it began in 2014. For more information about i on Hunger, please visit here.

More information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, including photos and video interviews with the players, is available here.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and our independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through our network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

