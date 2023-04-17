ThinkAndor® AI Virtual Capabilities Expands to Include Virtual Sitting at Orlando Health

ORLANDO, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that provides world-renowned healthcare organizations a better way to connect and collaborate, extends Orlando Health's virtual care capabilities by expanding virtual inpatient experiences to include virtual nursing and virtual sitting.

ThinkAndor (PRNewsfoto/Andor Health) (PRNewswire)

ThinkAndor®, Andor Health's virtual care and collaboration platform powered by Open AI and Chat GPT, currently supports at scale Orlando Health's digital front door, virtual visits, virtual care collaboration, and virtual community collaboration capabilities for 2 million patients and over 1,500 providers across the enterprise. ThinkAndor® is now expanding the health system's capabilities at scale to support virtual sitting.

ThinkAndor® Virtual Rounding reimagines the way patients are managed and monitored by leveraging AI coupled with highly skilled resources to enable virtual sitting, virtual nursing, virtual remote consultations, telestroke, and teleICU at significantly reduced cost structures to health systems and optimized interventions. ThinkAndor® brings a platform approach to inpatient experiences allowing for multiple clinical workflows and interventions to be enabled through a single endpoint simultaneously. With a hardware-agnostic approach, ThinkAndor® brings best-in-class technology and can leverage existing investments for the most cost-effective approach. ThinkAndor® is the first of its kind, AI-enabled virtual care collaboration platform that is being deployed by health systems at scale.

"At a time where nursing shortages are paramount, it is critical that health systems work to improve efficiency by decentralizing care. By leveraging ThinkAndor®, hospitals can virtually connect sitting capabilities with nursing stations to optimize patient sitting," explained Raj Toleti, Chairman & CEO of Andor Health. "Not only does ThinkAndor® leverage Open AI and other AI models to inject AI behaviors into cameras in a hardware-agnostic manner to detect falls, elopement, and compute predictive models based on telemetry, but most importantly is being deployed at scale to thousands of acute and post-acute care patient rooms."

"At Orlando Health, our top priority is ensuring the health and safety of our patients," said Darius Love, DNP, Assistant Vice President, Workforce Optimization and Redesign. "By leveraging existing hardware and software, we are able to effectively monitor these high-risk patients who often represent vulnerable populations."

To learn how you can achieve more with AI-powered virtual care experiences™, visit Andor Health booth number 2875 at HIMSS in Chicago on April 17-21.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams inside and outside their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contacts

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko - SVP, Marketing

Email: Jennifer.Skitsko@andorhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Andor Health