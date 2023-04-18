Alpha Trend, Inc. announces launchpad for Name-Image-Likeness (NIL) market.

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Trend, Inc., a leading Web3 technology company, announced today the release of a launchpad to support sports digital collectibles for the Name, Image Likeness ("NIL") market. Alpha Trend is partnering with Pokes with a Purpose ("PWAP"), an organization set up to boost Oklahoma State University student-athletes through the NIL program.

The launch of OK State NFTs, digital collectibles with student and legendary athlete images, is leveraging blockchain and Web3 technology to help student-athletes expand revenue opportunities and enhance their brand value. Dip Majumder, Alpha Trend's CEO, stated, "The value of Web3 for a sports digital collectible holder lies in the ability to verify ownership, track authenticity, and transfer ownership securely while creating recurring revenue opportunities."

Unlike many existing platforms that created their marketplaces and licensed image-use rights, Alpha Trend created a launchpad to empower NILs and athletes to take ownership of the NFT creation and promotion process while already having rights for logo and image usage.

Sports fanbase can easily set up wallets and use dollar payments, collect images of their favorite players, interact with players, and have a say in the upcoming products. "Think of these as the new baseball cards, but with recurring proceeds from each trade going to the student-athletes themselves," said Majumder.

Alpha Trend with PWAP will create one-of-a-kind digital collectibles featuring current Oklahoma State University athletes and OSU Legends. PWAP is in the process of launching the first collections and is inviting OSU fans, as well as the wider Web3 community, to participate in shaping the collection and its benefits.

Alpha Trend is an AI and analytics technology company. We empower businesses and organizations to create a more transparent and engaging relationship with their customers, fanbases, and communities using AI, blockchain, and digital currency. We help businesses create new revenue streams by launching and accelerating their journey within Web3, an industry poised to reach $5.2 Billion by 2030.

Pokes with a Purpose ("PWAP") is an Oklahoma 501 (c) (3) non-profit organized for the benefit of all Oklahoma State University athletes but is not a part of the university. PWAP is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors.

