Bishop Lifting Acquires General Work Products, Expanding into California and Extending Their Reach In New York, Louisiana, and Texas

HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Lifting, a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners, today announced the acquisition of General Work Products, which provides customers across the country with timely and cost-competitive access to safety-critical cordage, rope, and fall protection products.

(PRNewswire)

General Work Products marks Bishop's twelfth acquisition since 2012 and is the fifth add-on acquisition since Altamont acquired the platform in February 2022. Post-acquisition, General Work Products will keep its branding and its teams across their five existing locations in California, Texas, Louisiana, and New York.

"We're excited to continue our track record of highly acquisitive growth with General Work Products, expanding both our core solution offering and our global sourcing and nationwide distribution capabilities," said Harold King, President of Bishop Lifting. "General Work Products greatly expands our private label cordage, safety, and fall protection offerings while continuing to build out our national footprint to serve customers locally with our deep industry knowledge and high-quality products."

"Bishop Lifting is a great home for our team and the business we've built over three decades," said Greg Palmer, founder of General Work Products. "I am excited to continue to work with Bishop to expand and grow the business, along with developing new and innovative products to serve the safety-critical needs of our collective customers."

"We look forward to partnering with Bishop to continue our strong growth trajectory and access additional customers and geographies," said Mark Jeansonne, current General Work Products Chief Operating Officer, who will continue in his role post-acquisition.

About Bishop Lifting

Founded in 1984, Bishop Lifting is one of the largest providers of wire rope, slings, rigging, and related safety-critical products in the United States. Bishop's dedicated employees help leading companies across all industries solve their lifting and industrial needs. With 45 branches located strategically across the country, customers have the advantage of accessing Bishop's large breadth of products from any location. In November 2022, Bishop Lifting Products rebranded the company and its subsidiaries as Bishop Lifting. The Bishop Lifting brands include Matex, American Wire Rope & Sling, LA Crane, Delta Rigging & Tools, and Western Sling. Bishop Lifting Rentals includes Delta Rigging & Tools and Morgan City Rentals. Bishop Lifting's other family of brands are comprised of All-Lifts, Wood's Logging, Silver-State Wire Rope, Westech Rigging, Certified Slings and Supply and now General Work Products.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $4.3 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential.

Media Contact:

David Moseley "Mo"

VP Sales & Marketing

Bishop Lifting

2301 Commerce St., Ste. 110

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 674-2266 O

(713) 671-7803 D

(713) 702-4563 C

david.moseley@lifting.com

www.Lifting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bishop Lifting Products