Five Sigma Welcomes Harvard Business School Professor Boris Groysberg as New Partner

SYDNEY, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Groysberg brings to the firm extensive experience and a strong track record in both education and technology and will play a key role in helping the firm identify and invest in the most promising opportunities in the sector.

Professor Groysberg is a professor of business administration at Harvard Business School , where he teaches courses on corporate leadership, talent management, and entrepreneurship.

He has also served as a consultant to several leading investment companies, providing strategic advice and guidance on issues related to growth, innovation, and market positioning.

Boris has been listed twice in the HRTech Top 100 Influencers (2019 and 2020).

"We are thrilled to welcome Boris to the Five Sigma team," said Peter Mobbs, Managing Partner at Five Sigma. "His deep knowledge of the education sector, combined with his expertise in helping businesses achieve sustainable competitive advantage, make him an ideal addition to our firm. We are confident that Boris will play a key role in helping our portfolio companies navigate their competitive landscape. Having known Boris for a number of years I firmly believe there's no one better in the world to provide these insights."

"I am excited to join Five Sigma as they operate squarely in my areas of interest and expertise, being the crossroads of education, technology, and impact. I'm a firm believer that technology will underpin the future of education and by joining Five Sigma I can help deliver both social and economic value." said Groysberg. "The firm has a proven ability to identify and invest in companies with strong growth potential, and I look forward to working with the team to help build the next generation of EdTech leaders."

About Five Sigma

Five Sigma is a growth fund specializing in later stage EdTech. The firm invests in companies that are using technology to disrupt and improve the $6T global education industry. With a deep understanding of the EdTech industry from both an operator and investor perspective, Five Sigma is well positioned to identify and support the best-of-the-best in global EdTech.

Portfolio companies include Go1 and Academia.edu.

For more information, please visit www.5sigmaglobal.com

