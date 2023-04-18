Birthdays
NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND COMPLETES BALANCE SHEET REPOSITIONING FOR FUTURE GROWTH

Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
  • Non-core moves result in $9 million loss (GAAP) while core banking operations earned $22 million (Non-GAAP) in first quarter
  • Sold $500 million in held to maturity securities to reposition balance sheet for future growth
  • Reduction in wholesale funding enhanced already strong liquidity position
  • Expect meaningful improvement in net interest income and net interest margin from balance sheet repositioning
  • Tangible common equity increased to 7.21%
  • Core deposits remain stable

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) ("Nicolet") announced first quarter 2023 net loss of $9 million and loss per diluted common share of $0.61, compared to net income of $28 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.83 for fourth quarter 2022, and net income of $24 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.70 for first quarter 2022.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.(PRNewswire)

Core banking operations (or adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)) earned $22 million on growth in loans and wealth management fee revenue.  Asset quality continued to be very good as nonperforming assets were 0.50% of total assets.  Net income reflected non-core items and the related tax effect of each, including U.S. Treasury securities sale loss, expected loss (provision expense) on the Signature Bank sub debt investment (acquired in an acquisition), merger-related expenses, Day 2 credit provision expense required under the CECL model, as well as gains / (losses) on other assets and investments.  These non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $2.06 for first quarter 2023 and $0.01 for fourth quarter 2022, and positively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.06 for first quarter 2022.

On March 7, Nicolet executed the sale of $500 million (par value) U.S. Treasury held to maturity securities for a pre-tax loss of $38 million or an after-tax loss of $28 million.  The $500 million portfolio yielded approximately 88 bps with scheduled maturities in 2024 and 2025 (or average duration of 2 years).  Proceeds from the sale were used to reduce existing FHLB borrowings with the remainder held in investable cash.  At the time of sale, the borrowings had an all-in cost of 456 bps, and the investable cash earned 465 bps, leading to an expected increase in annual net interest income of approximately $17 million before tax. Nicolet estimates the loss from the balance sheet repositioning will be earned back in approximately two years.

As a result of the sale of securities previously classified as held to maturity, the remaining unsold portfolio of held to maturity securities, with a book value of $177 million, was reclassified to available for sale with a carrying value of approximately $157 million.  The unrealized loss on this portfolio of $20 million increased the balance of accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) $15 million, net of the deferred tax effect, and is subject to future market changes.

"We made several moves during the first quarter that were consistent with our mindset toward long-term thinking.  Our goal with these moves was to make Nicolet a stronger and more nimble organization going forward,"  said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet.  "The $500 million in U.S. Treasuries that were going to remain on our balance sheet for another two years were depressing our net interest margin, which had a negative effect on our earnings. In early March, after weighing the decision and prior to the banking turmoil, management and the Board felt it was in the best long-term interest of shareholders to sell the securities, as it better positions Nicolet for immediate and, more importantly, future success in the form of higher earnings. Based on this move, and as we began to see during March, we expect our net interest margin to increase for at least the next few quarters. Additionally, a benefit of this decision provides for better financial transparency as the recent public macro market has cast a cloud over the banking sector, in particular held to maturity securities. The non-core moves we made in the first quarter position Nicolet to remain a highly focused community bank that is funded by local core deposits.  We expect to quickly get back to our position of producing top quartile shareholder profitability metrics."

"Despite the volatility the banking industry has witnessed in the past 45 days, Nicolet remains extremely well-positioned to take advantage of any future disruption. We have ample liquidity to fund growth. Credit quality remains healthy, and we have little exposure to higher risk areas like office commercial real estate. Inclusive of first quarter results, our tangible common equity ratio improved, leaving us in the enviable position of deciding how best to utilize our capital going forward. And most importantly, the past two months have demonstrated just how talented and relationship-focused our employees are when it comes to taking care of our customers," Daniels added.

Nicolet's financial performance and certain balance sheet line items were impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc. ("Charter") on August 26, 2022. Certain income statement results, average balances, and related ratios for 2022 include contributions from Charter from the acquisition date.  At acquisition, Charter added assets of $1.1 billion, loans of $827 million, and deposits of $869 million.

Balance Sheet Review
At March 31, 2023, period end assets were $8.2 billion, a decrease of $572 million (7%) from December 31, 2022, mostly investment securities due to the balance sheet repositioning.  Total loans increased $43 million (3% annualized) from December 31, 2022.  Total deposits of $6.9 billion at March 31, 2023, decreased $250 million (3%) from December 31, 2022, while total borrowings decreased $295 million from December 31, 2022 in FHLB advances.  Total capital was $962 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $11 million since December 31, 2022, mostly from the balance sheet repositioning.

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets were $41 million and represented 0.50% of total assets at March 31, 2023, compared to $40 million or 0.46% at December 31, 2022, and $49 million or 0.68% at March 31, 2022.  The allowance for credit losses-loans was $62 million and represented 1.00% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to $62 million (or 1.00% of total loans) at December 31, 2022, and $50 million (or 1.07% of total loans) at March 31, 2022.  Asset quality trends have been solid and loan net charge-offs were negligible.

Income Statement Review - Quarter
Net loss for first quarter 2023 was $9 million, compared to net income of $28 million for fourth quarter 2022.

Net interest income was $57 million for first quarter 2023, down $11 million from fourth quarter 2022, the net of $2 million higher interest income and $13 million higher interest expense. The higher interest income was largely attributable to organic loan growth and the repricing of new and renewed loans in a rising interest rate environment, partly offset by lower interest income on investment securities from the balance sheet repositioning. The increase in interest expense was mostly due to higher average rates, reflecting the rising interest rate environment as well as the migration of customer deposits to higher rate deposit products. The net interest margin for first quarter 2023 was 2.91%, down 48 bps from 3.39% for fourth quarter 2022. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 22 bps (to 4.49%) mostly due to the rising interest rate environment, while the cost of funds increased 97 bps (to 2.30%) for first quarter 2023, attributable mainly to the repricing of deposits and funding in the higher interest rate environment.

Noninterest income was a negative $22 million for first quarter 2023, a $37 million unfavorable change compared to fourth quarter 2023. Excluding net asset gains (losses), noninterest income for first quarter 2023 was $17 million, a $2 million increase over fourth quarter 2023. The sequential quarter increase included higher wealth revenue, a favorable change in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan assets, and higher net LSR income from slowing prepayment speeds, partly offset by a decrease in other noninterest income (mostly crop insurance sales and broker fees).

Noninterest expense of $45 million increased $1 million (2%) from fourth quarter 2023. Personnel expense was minimally changed at $24 million, with higher salaries from annual merit increases and an increase in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan liabilities substantially offset by lower incentive compensation given the current period net loss.  Non-personnel expenses increased 1% between the sequential quarters including higher occupancy, equipment, and office expense (mostly snowplowing and technology solutions) and higher data processing (mostly volume-based core system processing), substantially offset by lower business development and merger-related expenses.

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This communication contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP adjusted net income or core banking operations, non-GAAP adjusted earnings per  diluted common share, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believes such measures to be helpful to management, investors and others in understanding Nicolet's results of operations or financial position. When non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial measures, are provided.  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below. The non-GAAP net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also aid investors in comparing Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.  Management considers non-GAAP financial ratios to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strengths. While non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a corporation, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Certain statements contained in this communication, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "aim," "can," "conclude," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "will likely," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, and in this press release include our statements about the anticipated time to earn back the loss from the sale of U. S. Treasuries, anticipated increases in our net income margin and our expectations of returning to the top quartiles in shareholder profit metrics.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of Nicolet's borrowers, including as a result of the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that Nicolet is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of Nicolet's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Nicolet's operating markets; (iv) the inability of Nicolet, or entities in which it has significant investments, to maintain the long-term historical growth rate of its loan portfolio; (v) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when Nicolet is seeking to limit the rates it pays on deposits; (vi) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (vii) effectiveness of Nicolet's asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (viii) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Nicolet's results, including as a result of the negative impact to net interest margin from rising deposit and other funding costs; (ix) the results of regulatory examinations; (x) Nicolet's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, and achieve synergies from, potential future acquisitions; (xi) difficulties and delays in integrating acquired businesses or fully realizing costs savings and other benefits from acquisitions; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiiii) any matter that would cause Nicolet to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (xiv) reduced ability to attract additional financial advisors (or failure of such advisors to cause their clients to switch to Nicolet), to retain financial advisors (including as a result of the competitive environment for associates) or otherwise to attract customers from other financial institutions; (xv) deterioration in the valuation of other real estate owned and increased expenses associated therewith; (xvi) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives; (xvii) the vulnerability of Nicolet's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Nicolet contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xviii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, and the development of additional banking products for Nicolet's corporate and consumer clients; (xix) changes in state and federal legislation, regulations or policies applicable to banks and other financial service providers; (xx) fluctuations in the valuations of Nicolet's equity investments and the ultimate success of such investments; (xxi) the availability of and access to capital; (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of Nicolet's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxiii) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Nicolet's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well subsequent filings with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to management at that time. Except as required by law, Nicolet disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.











Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)











(In thousands, except share data)


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Assets











Cash and due from banks


$              93,462


$            121,211


$            118,537


$              96,189


$            183,705

Interest-earning deposits


20,718


33,512


319,745


84,828


212,218

Cash and cash equivalents


114,180


154,723


438,282


181,017


395,923

Certificates of deposit in other banks


11,293


12,518


13,510


15,502


19,692

Securities available for sale, at fair value


1,023,176


917,618


949,597


813,248


852,331

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost



679,128


686,424


695,812


684,991

Other investments


57,482


65,286


79,279


53,269


54,257

Loans held for sale


4,962


1,482


3,709


5,084


9,764

Loans


6,223,732


6,180,499


5,984,437


4,978,654


4,683,315

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(62,412)


(61,829)


(60,348)


(50,655)


(49,906)

Loans, net


6,161,320


6,118,670


5,924,089


4,927,999


4,633,409

Premises and equipment, net


112,569


108,956


106,648


96,656


94,275

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")


166,107


165,137


165,166


136,060


135,292

Goodwill and other intangibles, net


400,277


402,438


407,117


336,721


338,068

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


140,988


138,013


122,095


108,884


102,210

Total assets


$         8,192,354


$         8,763,969


$         8,895,916


$         7,370,252


$         7,320,212












Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$         2,094,623


$         2,361,816


$         2,477,507


$         2,045,732


$         1,912,995

Interest-bearing deposits


4,833,956


4,817,105


4,918,395


4,240,534


4,318,125

Total deposits


6,928,579


7,178,921


7,395,902


6,286,266


6,231,120

Short-term borrowings


50,000


317,000


280,000



Long-term borrowings


197,448


225,342


225,236


196,963


206,946

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


54,535


70,177


56,315


47,636


45,836

Total liabilities


7,230,562


7,791,440


7,957,453


6,530,865


6,483,902

Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock


147


147


147


134


135

Additional paid-in capital


623,746


621,988


620,392


520,741


524,478

Retained earnings


398,966


407,864


380,263


361,753


337,768

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(61,067)


(57,470)


(62,339)


(43,241)


(26,071)

Total stockholders' equity


961,792


972,529


938,463


839,387


836,310

Total liabilities and  stockholders' equity


$         8,192,354


$         8,763,969


$         8,895,916


$         7,370,252


$         7,320,212












Common shares outstanding


14,698,265


14,690,614


14,673,197


13,407,375


13,456,741

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.











Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Interest income:











Loans, including loan fees


$               79,142


$               76,367


$               63,060


$               52,954


$               51,299

Taxable investment securities


4,961


5,771


5,350


5,135


5,127

Tax-exempt investment securities


1,737


1,915


1,181


647


675

Other interest income


1,536


1,703


1,127


790


817

Total interest income


87,376


85,756


70,718


59,526


57,918

Interest expense:











Deposits


24,937


12,512


4,638


2,410


2,192

Short-term borrowings


3,212


2,624


594


28


Long-term borrowings


2,506


2,528


2,496


2,004


1,931

Total interest expense


30,655


17,664


7,728


4,442


4,123

Net interest income


56,721


68,092


62,990


55,084


53,795

Provision for credit losses


3,090


1,850


8,600


750


300

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


53,631


66,242


54,390


54,334


53,495

Noninterest income:











Wealth management fee income


5,512


5,170


5,009


4,992


5,699

Mortgage income, net


1,466


1,311


1,728


2,205


3,253

Service charges on deposit accounts


1,480


1,502


1,589


1,536


1,477

Card interchange income


3,033


3,100


3,012


2,950


2,581

BOLI income


1,200


1,151


966


768


933

Asset gains (losses), net


(38,468)


260


(46)


1,603


1,313

Deferred compensation plan asset market valuations


946


314


(571)


(1,316)


(467)

LSR income, net


1,155


(324)


(517)


(143)


(382)

Other noninterest income


1,832


2,362


1,830


1,536


1,536

Total noninterest income


(21,844)


14,846


13,000


14,131


15,943

Noninterest expense:











Personnel expense


24,328


23,705


24,136


19,681


21,191

Occupancy, equipment and office


8,783


8,246


7,641


6,891


6,944

Business development and marketing


2,121


2,303


2,281


2,057


1,831

Data processing


3,988


3,871


3,664


3,596


3,387

Intangibles amortization


2,161


2,217


1,628


1,347


1,424

FDIC assessments


540


480


480


480


480

Merger-related expense


163


492


519


555


98

Other noninterest expense


2,791


2,675


2,218


1,931


2,195

Total noninterest expense


44,875


43,989


42,567


36,538


37,550

Income (loss) before income tax expense


(13,088)


37,099


24,823


31,927


31,888

Income tax expense (benefit)


(4,190)


9,498


6,313


7,942


7,724

Net income (loss)


$               (8,898)


$               27,601


$               18,510


$               23,985


$               24,164

Earnings (loss) per common share:











Basic


$                (0.61)


$                  1.88


$                  1.33


$                  1.79


$                  1.77

Diluted


$                (0.61)


$                  1.83


$                  1.29


$                  1.73


$                  1.70

Common shares outstanding:











Basic weighted average


14,694


14,685


13,890


13,402


13,649

Diluted weighted average


14,694


15,110


14,310


13,852


14,215

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.











Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except share & per share data)


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Selected Average Balances:











Loans


$       6,201,780


$       6,087,146


$       5,391,258


$       4,838,535


$       4,688,784

Investment securities


1,508,535


1,701,531


1,625,453


1,573,027


1,575,624

Interest-earning assets


7,830,590


7,963,485


7,161,120


6,579,644


6,711,191

Cash and cash equivalents


127,726


179,381


167,550


217,553


568,472

Goodwill and other intangibles, net


401,212


403,243


363,211


337,289


338,694

Total assets


8,570,623


8,688,741


7,856,131


7,273,219


7,519,636

Deposits


7,060,262


7,222,415


6,643,247


6,188,044


6,392,544

Interest-bearing liabilities


5,391,107


5,262,278


4,730,209


4,425,450


4,683,915

Stockholders' equity (common)


970,108


954,970


890,205


837,975


861,319

Selected Ratios: (1)











Book value per common share


$             65.44


$             66.20


$             63.96


$             62.61


$             62.15

Tangible book value per common share (2)


$             38.20


$             38.81


$             36.21


$             37.49


$             37.03

Return on average assets


(0.42) %


1.26 %


0.93 %


1.32 %


1.30 %

Return on average common equity


(3.72)


11.47


8.25


11.48


11.38

Return on average tangible common equity (2)


(6.34)


19.85


13.93


19.21


18.75

Average equity to average assets


11.32


10.99


11.33


11.52


11.45

Stockholders' equity to assets


11.74


11.10


10.55


11.39


11.42

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)


7.21


6.82


6.26


7.15


7.14

Net interest margin


2.91


3.39


3.48


3.34


3.23

Efficiency ratio


60.69


52.79


55.62


53.74


54.56

Effective tax rate


32.01


25.60


25.43


24.88


24.22

Selected Asset Quality Information:











Nonaccrual loans


$            38,895


$            38,080


$            38,326


$            36,580


$            39,670

Other real estate owned - closed branches


1,347


1,347


1,506


4,378


9,019

Other real estate owned


628


628


628


628


797

Nonperforming assets


$            40,870


$            40,055


$            40,460


$            41,586


$            49,486

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$                167


$                597


$                216


$              (149)


$                  66

Allowance for credit losses-loans to loans


1.00 %


1.00 %


1.01 %


1.02 %


1.07 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)


0.01


0.04


0.02


(0.01)


0.01

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.62


0.62


0.64


0.73


0.85

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.50


0.46


0.45


0.56


0.68

Stock Repurchase Information:











Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)


$                  —


$                786


$                  —


$             6,277


$            54,420

Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)



10,000



67,949


593,713

(1)

Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized.

(2)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures.

(3)

Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.











Consolidated Loan & Deposit Metrics (Unaudited)







(In thousands)


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Period End Loan Composition











Commercial & industrial


$         1,330,052


$         1,304,819


$         1,268,252


$         1,118,360


$         1,063,300

Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE")


969,064


954,599


954,933


790,680


794,946

Agricultural


1,065,909


1,088,607


1,017,498


967,192


826,364

Commercial


3,365,025


3,348,025


3,240,683


2,876,232


2,684,610

CRE investment


1,146,388


1,149,949


1,132,951


818,562


807,602

Construction & land development


333,370


318,600


306,446


228,575


211,640

Commercial real estate


1,479,758


1,468,549


1,439,397


1,047,137


1,019,242

Commercial-based loans


4,844,783


4,816,574


4,680,080


3,923,369


3,703,852

Residential construction


134,782


114,392


101,286


69,423


72,660

Residential first mortgage


1,014,166


1,016,935


970,384


785,591


721,107

Residential junior mortgage


177,026


177,332


176,428


148,732


133,817

Residential real estate


1,325,974


1,308,659


1,248,098


1,003,746


927,584

Retail & other


52,975


55,266


56,259


51,539


51,879

Retail-based loans


1,378,949


1,363,925


1,304,357


1,055,285


979,463

Total loans


$         6,223,732


$         6,180,499


$         5,984,437


$         4,978,654


$         4,683,315












Period End Deposit Composition











Noninterest-bearing demand


$         2,094,623


$         2,361,816


$         2,477,507


$         2,045,732


$         1,912,995

Interest-bearing demand


1,138,415


1,279,850


1,242,961


1,230,822


1,239,582

Money market


1,886,879


1,707,619


1,769,444


1,411,688


1,500,442

Savings


865,824


931,417


939,832


858,160


841,369

Time


942,838


898,219


966,158


739,864


736,732

Total deposits


$         6,928,579


$         7,178,921


$         7,395,902


$         6,286,266


$         6,231,120

Brokered transaction accounts


$            233,393


$            252,829


$            252,891


$            265,240


$            228,079

Brokered time deposits


289,181


339,066


386,101


218,198


180,823

Total brokered deposits


$            522,574


$            591,895


$            638,992


$            483,438


$            408,902

Customer transaction accounts


$         5,752,348


$         6,027,873


$         6,176,853


$         5,281,162


$         5,266,309

Customer time deposits


653,657


559,153


580,057


521,666


555,909

Total customer deposits (core)


$         6,406,005


$         6,587,026


$         6,756,910


$         5,802,828


$         5,822,218

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.












Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)


































For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


March 31, 2022




Average




Average


Average




Average


Average




Average


(In thousands)


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


ASSETS




















Commercial-based loans


$ 5,145,341


$   65,512


5.09 %


$ 5,070,077


$   63,812


4.92 %


$ 3,920,744


$   43,197


4.41 %


Retail-based loans


1,056,439


13,674


5.18 %


1,017,069


12,594


4.95 %


768,040


8,137


4.24 %


Total loans (1) (2)


6,201,780


79,186


5.11 %


6,087,146


76,406


4.93 %


4,688,784


51,334


4.38 %


Investment securities (2)


1,508,535


7,246


1.93 %


1,701,531


8,302


1.95 %


1,575,624


6,158


1.57 %


Other interest-earning assets


120,275


1,536


5.11 %


174,808


1,703


3.85 %


446,783


817


0.73 %


Total interest-earning assets


7,830,590


$   87,968


4.49 %


7,963,485


$   86,411


4.27 %


6,711,191


$   58,309


3.48 %


Other assets, net


740,033






725,256






808,445






Total assets


$ 8,570,623






$ 8,688,741






$ 7,519,636






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














Interest-bearing core deposits


$ 4,325,340


$   19,587


1.84 %


$ 4,175,671


$     8,477


0.81 %


$ 4,009,898


$     1,637


0.17 %


Brokered deposits


566,282


5,350


3.83 %


611,226


4,035


2.62 %


459,460


555


0.49 %


Total interest-bearing deposits


4,891,622


24,937


2.07 %


4,786,897


12,512


1.04 %


4,469,358


2,192


0.20 %


Wholesale funding


499,485


5,718


4.58 %


475,381


5,152


4.27 %


214,557


1,931


3.60 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


5,391,107


$   30,655


2.30 %


5,262,278


$   17,664


1.33 %


4,683,915


$     4,123


0.35 %


Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


2,168,640






2,435,518






1,923,186






Other liabilities


40,768






35,975






51,216






Stockholders' equity


970,108






954,970






861,319






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 8,570,623






$ 8,688,741






$ 7,519,636






Net interest income and rate spread




$   57,313


2.19 %




$   68,747


2.94 %




$   54,186


3.13 %


Net interest margin






2.91 %






3.39 %






3.23 %


Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)




$     1,636


0.11 %




$     1,935


0.09 %




$        575


0.05 %






















(1)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.

(2)

The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.

(3)

Loan purchase accounting accretion included in Total loans above, and the related impact to net interest margin.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)









At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation: (1)











Net income (loss) (GAAP)


$               (8,898)


$               27,601


$               18,510


$               23,985


$               24,164

Adjustments:











Provision expense (2)


2,340



8,000



Assets (gains) losses, net


38,468


(260)


46


(1,603)


(1,313)

Merger-related expense


163


492


519


555


98

Adjustments subtotal


40,971


232


8,565


(1,048)


(1,215)

Tax on Adjustments (25%)


10,243


58


2,141


(262)


(304)

Adjustments, net of tax


30,728


174


6,424


(786)


(911)

Core banking operations / Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)


$               21,830


$               27,775


$               24,934


$               23,199


$               23,253

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:











Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP)


$                (0.61)


$                  1.83


$                  1.29


$                  1.73


$                  1.70

Adjusted Diluted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)


$                  1.45


$                  1.84


$                  1.74


$                  1.67


$                  1.64

Tangible assets: (3)











Total assets


$          8,192,354


$          8,763,969


$          8,895,916


$          7,370,252


$          7,320,212

Goodwill and other intangibles, net


400,277


402,438


407,117


336,721


338,068

Tangible assets


$          7,792,077


$          8,361,531


$          8,488,799


$          7,033,531


$          6,982,144

Tangible common equity: (3)











Stockholders' equity (common)


$             961,792


$             972,529


$             938,463


$             839,387


$             836,310

Goodwill and other intangibles, net


400,277


402,438


407,117


336,721


338,068

Tangible common equity


$             561,515


$             570,091


$             531,346


$             502,666


$             498,242

Tangible average common equity: (3)











Average stockholders' equity (common)


$             970,108


$             954,970


$             890,205


$             837,975


$             861,319

Average goodwill and other intangibles, net


401,212


403,243


363,211


337,289


338,694

Average tangible common equity


$             568,896


$             551,727


$             526,994


$             500,686


$             522,625

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(1)

The adjusted net income or core banking operations measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.

(2)

Provision expense for 2023 is attributable to the expected loss on our investment in Signature Bank sub debt, and the provision expense for 2022 is attributable to  the Day 2 allowance from the acquisition of  Charter Bankshares, Inc.

(3)

The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net.  These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

