Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Introduces the Discovery Fund

WAYNE, Pa., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC announces the rebranding of the Conestoga Micro Cap Fund to the Conestoga Discovery Fund. The Micro Cap Fund (the "Fund") was launched in December 2021, when assets from a limited partnership vehicle (the Conestoga Micro Cap Fund, L.P. ) were transferred to the Institutional Class and Investors Class shares of the Fund. The new name better reflects the underlying investment approach of Conestoga's strategy of "discovering" unfollowed and/or underappreciated high quality micro cap companies. The philosophy and fundamental, bottom-up investment discipline of the Fund have not changed, and the Fund's net expense ratio remains the same.

Bob Mitchell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner stated, "Conestoga seeks to take advantage of the market's inefficient discovery process of lesser-known companies, and we believe rebranding to the Conestoga Discovery Fund helps better define those investment principles."

David Neiderer, Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager added, "As investors in small capitalization companies for over two decades, we have often found exciting opportunities in the smallest capitalization stocks. The Discovery Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through a portfolio of 25 to 35 micro and small capitalization companies."

Conestoga has experienced steady growth over the past decade, and the firm's assets under management now surpass $7.1 billion. The firm's flagship Conestoga Small Cap Growth strategy remains in a soft close and is only available to advisors and clients with existing investments in the strategy.

The firm's new business development efforts are primarily focused on the Conestoga's Micro Cap Growth, SMid Cap Growth, and Mid Cap Growth strategies. All of the firm's investment strategies are available via mutual fund and separate account vehicles. The Small Cap Growth and SMid Cap Growth strategies are also available to qualified retirement plans via collective investment trusts.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Conestoga Capital Advisors, an independent investment advisory firm, manages over $7.1 billion in Small-, SMid-, Micro-, and Mid Cap Growth company portfolios for both institutional and individual investors as of March 31, 2023. Since its founding in 2001, Conestoga has offered investment management services focused on high quality, conservative growth companies. The firm strives for capital appreciation through their consistently applied investment discipline, fundamental research and a patient, long-term approach.

This press release is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Funds discussed in the prospectus carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the prospectus and summary prospectus. A free prospectus or summary prospectus, which contains detailed information, including fees and expenses, and the risks associated with investing in these Funds, can be obtained by calling 1-800-494-2755 or writing to the Fund at Conestoga Funds, 550 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA 19087. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risk Information

All four of the Conestoga Funds invest primarily in growth stocks with the potential for significant growth and may be more volatile because they are more sensitive to market conditions. The Funds may seek to buy these stocks at undervalued prices, and this involves the risk that the securities may remain undervalued for an extended period of time and may not realize their full potential. Investments in smaller cap securities may involve greater risks due to higher volatility and less liquidity than larger more established companies.

