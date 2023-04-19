Ludex: Trading Card Scanner + Price Guide App Partners with NFL Player and Magic: The Gathering Influencer Cassius Marsh

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ludex is a Chicago-based technology company in the trading card industry that uses artificial intelligence to allow collectors to scan, value, and digitally organize their trading card collections. Ludex has built the most accurate and fastest trading card scanner and price guide app. Investors include Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh, a mega-influencer for the trading card game Magic: The Gathering. Cassius has also signed on as an official brand ambassador for Ludex. Cassius is the owner of the popular trading card shop Cash Cards Unlimited in Thousand Oaks in Southern California and stated that "Ludex is a game-changer that's going to save card collectors a lot of time. It provides organization, efficiency, and the ability to price out your collection." Serial entrepreneur Brian Ludden founded Ludex in 2021 and stated, "It's an honor for Ludex to partner with Cassius and the team at Cash Cards Unlimited. Their reach in the MTG community and in the Hobby is a huge asset for Ludex."

"Ludex is going to save card collectors time. It provides organization, efficiency, and the ability to price your collection." stated Marsh

Ludex has raised over $8 Million in seed funding to date after seeing a need in the $26 Billion trading card industry. Ludex developed technology using AI that helps both experienced collectors and those new to card collecting figure out what cards they have and what their cards are worth. Ludex has built a community of over 200,000 users and continues to experience exponential growth.

Scan, value, and build your trading card collection at no cost with the Ludex app available for free in the Apple and Google app stores. Currently supported sports cards include graded and ungraded cards of baseball, basketball, football, and hockey with soccer, wrestling, MMA, and racing coming soon. Currently supported non sports categories include Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon with comic books, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Star Wars, and Marvel coming soon.

About Ludex: Using Ludex's advanced AI-scanning technology, there's never been a faster, easier way to value and identify every card in your collection. Take a picture of the card you want to identify and the app will tell you what card you have and its worth. Available free on iOS and Android. www.ludex.com

Media Contact:

Heather Denniston

Chief Operations Officer at Ludex

hdenniston@ludex.ai

Find us on all Social Media @Ludexapp

View original content:

SOURCE Ludex