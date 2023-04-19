THE MEADOWS ADOLESCENT CENTER OPENS ITS DOORS

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare brings their life-changing Meadows Model of treatment to a residential program designed specifically for teen boys 13-17

MORRISTOWN, Ariz., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH), the industry leader in trauma, addiction, eating disorders, and co-occurring disorder treatment for more than 45 years, is excited to announce the grand opening of The Meadows Adolescent Center (TMAC). This new state-of-the-art facility is accepting patients to begin treatment in May 2023.

The pressure on today's teens is unprecedented. Social media, online bullying, school shootings, ever-present technology, a global pandemic, and epidemic levels of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, self-harm, and suicide make navigating adolescence more fraught than ever. These very adult issues are taking their toll on our kids. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 10- to 14-year-olds, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), and 1 in 6 American youth ages 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year. Some kids try to numb the pain, as studies show 2.08 million 12- to 17-year-olds nationwide reported using drugs in the last month and 1.19 million 12- to 17-year-olds reporting binge drinking in the last month, while 25.6% of 8th graders have already abused alcohol at least once.

The Meadows Adolescent Center is the result of several years of careful planning and research to determine how to best adapt the amazing work done at other MBH programs to meet the unique needs of this population. The result is a comprehensive treatment program for teen boys that incorporates elements of experiential-based modalities and longer-term inpatient programs in a 90-day stay that addresses trauma, mental health issues, and substance abuse.

This approach allows the TMAC team to do deep clinical work along with a strong experiential component. Students will experience small groups, high staffing levels, and participate in a wide variety of programming daily, with families actively involved from the start of treatment. One of the new program's most exciting differentiators is the ability to do live QEEG brain mapping in their on-site Brain Center. TMAC will offer a comprehensive NMT assessment and diagnostic workup utilizing the neurosequential model created by Meadows Senior Fellow and New York Times bestselling author Dr. Bruce Perry. This will provide a comprehensive roadmap of treatment protocols to use specific to that teen, and teens will continue to receive live brain mapping regularly throughout treatment, allowing TMAC's clinical team to use that data to maximize every single day of treatment.

"The thing that's really going to make TMAC a one-of-a-kind program is the length of stay and the amount of work we can do in that length of stay. That and the amount of work we're going to do with the family is unprecedented," says TMAC Executive Director Mike Gurr.

TMAC's 120-acre property is located in Arizona's scenic Sonoran Desert, just minutes from many of MBH's established specialty programs. With teens in mind, it also features hiking trails, an infinity pool with slide, basketball court, workout center, horses on site for trail rides and equine therapy, high and low ropes courses, and gold mining.

The Meadows already has a proven track record using their trusted Meadows Model, a mix of proven modalities and experiential therapies created under the guidance of the Meadows Senior Fellows, an expert team of industry leaders.

"I've seen the power of the Meadows Model to change lives. Our programs do that every day," says Sean Walsh, CEO of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. "That's why we believe it's so important to increase accessibility to our world-class treatment, bringing it to new age groups and populations."

Learn more at MeadowsAdolescent.com.

For more information on all Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's treatment services, visit meadowsbh.com , or call 800-244-4949.

