NephCure Joins Enon Tabernacle's Men's Health Initiative

Brings Kidney Disease Screening and APOL1 Genetic Testing to Event

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NephCure, a nonprofit focused on finding better treatments and a cure for rare kidney disease (RKD), is partnering with Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church as they host their 12th annual "Men Know Your Numbers" health education and screening event on April 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m ET.

(PRNewsfoto/NephCure ) (PRNewswire)

During the event, the Church, located at 2800 W. Cheltenham Ave. in Mount Airy, transforms their house of worship into a men's health and wellness clinic. This year, NephCure is working with the University of Pennsylvania chapter of the Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program to offer on-site urine screening for kidney disease. Additionally, in collaboration with Labcorp, NephCure will bring the first-ever genetic testing opportunities for APOL1 kidney disease, a recently discovered rare condition that puts 1 in 8 Black and African Americans at risk for a genetic form of kidney disease.

The event with Enon Tabernacle also serves as the kick-off of NephCure's RKD Screening Campaign, an ongoing effort to provide kidney disease education and screening opportunities in targeted locations nationwide. NephCure also works closely with local nephrologists who are experts in rare kidney disease to assist and oversee screening events and provide connections to clinical research opportunities and innovative treatment options. NephCure is proud to recognize Travere Therapeutics as a Platinum Partner of NephCure's RKD Screening Campaign. Additional sponsorship support has been provided by Boehringer Ingelheim, Natera, and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

"Collaborations work! It has been our experience over the years when we partner with others of like mind, outcomes are improved. NephCure's mission which includes addressing healthcare concerns upstream, aligns with our commitment to be proactive and preventative in our approach to health and wellness. This type of creative collaboration has yielded very positive results. We believe in holistic care the mind, the body, and the spirit," the Rev. Leroy Miles said, Enon Tabernacle's Associate Pastor of Sanctification.

APOL1 kidney disease is particularly aggressive and currently has no FDA-approved treatments. It primarily affects individuals of African descent.

Enon Tabernacle's "Men Know Your Numbers" health education and screening event welcomes all men over the age of 18 to participate and receive free screenings for not only kidney function, but also for blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, prostate cancer, colon cancer, mental health, and more. In addition to the health and wellness portion of the event, a "man cave" will also be set up which includes video games, card games, and free barber services.

To learn more about the event, visit EnonTab.org. For more information about APOL1 kidney disease, visit NephCure.org.

About NephCure:

NephCure's mission is to empower people with rare, protein-spilling kidney disease to take charge of their health, while leading the revolution in research, new treatments, and care. Founded in 2000 by a group of committed patient parents, NephCure has invested more than $40 million in kidney disease research and helped create a landscape where there are now new treatments and more than 60 interventional drug trials for rare kidney diseases. NephCure is a U.S. tax exempt 501(c)(3) public charity.

About Enon Tabernacle:

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church is a congregation of over 12,000 members. Enon holds two weekend worship services (with internet live-streaming), multiple prayer opportunities, and weekly Bible studies in the Mt. Airy and Germantown sections of Philadelphia. Reverend Dr. Alyn E. Waller, Senior Pastor draws on his love for people to shape God's vision for Enon, "A Place Where People Encounter God," through over 75 innovative ministries. Enon regularly hosts various community awareness events and health and wellness initiatives that offer critical health screenings, including exposure to cutting edge medical innovations.

Media Contact:

Kylie Karley

Director, Marketing & Communications

kkarley@nephcure.org

1-866-637-4287

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NephCure