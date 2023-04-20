Seattle's premier food festival, The Bite of Seattle, returns July 21 – 23, 2023 at Seattle Center

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bite of Seattle, one of Seattle's most iconic food festivals, returns this summer to Seattle Center after a three-year hiatus. Over 500,000 guests will enjoy an elevated experience and taste bites from 200 of the region's finest restaurant and specialty food purveyors.

Seattle’s premier food festival, The Bite of Seattle , returns July 21 – 23, 2023 at Seattle Center. THE BITE IS BACK!

Taking place from July 21-23, The Bite of Seattle will return to the heart of the city at Seattle Center. "Our vision for a vibrant and thriving One Seattle includes bringing communities together through shared experiences to celebrate what makes our region special," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "The Bite of Seattle has been a beloved tradition for nearly forty years that uplifts our city's world-class culinary scene and local small businesses, and we're thrilled to be able to bring it back to the Seattle Center campus this summer."

An exciting new feature at The Bite of Seattle is the implementation of CHEQ's technology. Attendees will be able to order directly from their phones using the CHEQ app, saving valuable time and streamlining the experience of ordering Bites. They will also be able to discover and learn about restaurants on the app, giving attendees the opportunity to find new gems in the greater Seattle area.

CHEQ's CEO, Thomas Lapham, is thrilled to be partnering with Seattle Center for this year's festival. "We're excited to help make The Bite of Seattle even better for attendees this year," said Lapham.

In addition to improving the festival experience for attendees, CHEQ's platform is also helping local restaurants flourish by connecting its base of users to amazing restaurants in the community. This is a win-win for everyone involved as festival-goers get to discover new restaurants and local businesses benefit from increased exposure and sales.

"In the darkest days of the pandemic, it was hard to imagine getting back to where we are now. The return of the Bite of Seattle as a keystone festival is an integral part of the revitalization of Seattle Center and the greater downtown," said Marshall Foster, Interim Seattle Center Director.

The Bite of Seattle is a must-attend event for foodies, families, music fans, and anyone looking to experience the best of Seattle's culinary scene. With over 500,000 attendees, 50+ musical performances, and 200 different food booths, this year's festival promises to be a memorable experience for everyone. Don't miss out on the fun - mark your calendars for July 21-23, 2023!

About Bite of Seattle

Seattle's premier foodie festival, The Bite of Seattle, returns July 21, 22, and 23 at Seattle Center and celebrates its 38th year! Featuring 200 vendors, 50+ musical performances, beer gardens, and more, Bite of Seattle is fun for all ages. Festival goers will enjoy bites from local restaurants using the CHEQ app to place mobile orders. For additional information about The Bite of Seattle, please visit www.biteofseattle.com/ or follow us on Instagram, @BiteOfSeattle.

About CHEQ

CHEQ, is the first mobile payments platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting, allowing users to pay for and send drinks to one another for on-premise consumption. CHEQ allows friends to send food and drinks to each other in real time from anywhere in the world. It connects consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. To learn more about CHEQ visit www.cheqplease.com or follow us on Instagram, @CheqPlease

About Seattle Center

Connect to the extraordinary at Seattle Center, an active civic, arts, and family gathering place in the core of our city and region. Seattle Center's 74-acre campus, centered around the International Fountain, is part of the Uptown Arts & Cultural District and home to Climate Pledge Arena; more than 30 cultural, educational, sports and entertainment organizations; and a broad range of public and community programs. In everything it does, Seattle Center's mission is to create exceptional events, experiences, and environments which delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities.

In 2023 Seattle Center is expanding its role to provide maintenance and public safety services for Seattle's new Waterfront Park, a series of new public spaces on Seattle's downtown waterfront between Pioneer Square and the Seattle Aquarium. Seattle Center will support managing these new waterfront public spaces in partnership with the non-profit Friends of Waterfront Seattle, which offers range of recreational and cultural programming to the community.

Thanks to the support of Official Seattle Center Partners – Alaska Airlines, The Climate Pledge, Coors Light, Pepsi, Premera, Symetra, T-Mobile, and WaFd Bank – Seattle Center is the #1 arts and entertainment destination in the Pacific Northwest with 12 million annual visitors, generating $1.864 billion in business activity and more than $631 million in labor income annually. www.seattlecenter.com

Seattle Center Contact: Jayme Stocker (206) 507-5353 | Jayme.stocker@seattle.gov

CHEQ Contact: bite@cheq.io

SOURCE CHEQ, Inc.