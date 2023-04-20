CHARLES & COLVARD TO HOST THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 4, 2023 AT 4:30 PM ET

CHARLES & COLVARD TO HOST THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 4, 2023 AT 4:30 PM ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company that specializes in moissanite and lab grown diamonds, will host an investor conference call and webcast presentation to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023") at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Company will release its financial results after the market close on the same day.

(PRNewsfoto/Charles & Colvard, Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call-In Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 875-6912 (US toll free) or (412) 317-6708 (international) and asking to be joined into the Charles & Colvard call.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call and accompanying presentation slides via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at:

https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/346/47291.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 11, 2023 at (877) 344-7529 (US toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code 3961523. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes that fine jewelry should be as ethical as it is exquisite. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab grown moissanite (a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide). The Company brings revolutionary gems and fine jewelry to market by using exclusively Made, Not MinedTM above ground gemstones and a dedication to 100% recycled precious metals. Their Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia® lab grown diamond brands provide exceptional quality, incredible value and a conscious approach to bridal, high fashion, and everyday jewelry. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park region. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charles & Colvard, Ltd.