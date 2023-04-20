DHL Express U.S. Launches GoGreen Plus as New Survey Reveals the Importance of Sustainability to SMEs

New DHL Survey Reveals 95% of SMEs Say Sustainability is Important to Their Business

DHL Strengthens Sustainability Offerings with Launch of GoGreen Plus for U.S. SMEs

PLANTATION, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading provider of international express shipping services, today announces the expansion of its sustainable business services available to U.S. small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with GoGreen Plus.

DHL (PRNewsfoto/DHL) (PRNewswire)

GoGreen Plus is a new service that enables customers to reduce ('inset') the carbon emissions associated with their shipments through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This service is a first for global express carriers, with the initial launch taking place this past February in the United Kingdom. Now, customers based in the U.S.—and any country—have the option to select GoGreen Plus when choosing their shipping preferences within MyDHL+, the company's online shipping and tracking platform.



The service is designed to be fully flexible, and can be selected for individual shipments. Shippers also have the option to tailor the CO2e reduction they want to achieve and the amount of SAF they use.

This service expansion follows the company's recent survey of nearly 2,500 SMEs, including DHL customers, which gained insights into how businesses prioritize sustainability. Of all respondents, 95% said sustainability is important to their business, with almost half (48%) believing it's extremely important. However, when asked about the biggest challenge to achieving sustainable goals, 42% said the overall investment is the main obstacle, and 11% said they had no clue where to start.

"Consumers have an increasing interest in environmentally friendly products and services, and businesses can cultivate brand loyalty by making an effective commitment to environmental sustainability," says Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. "We take pride in assisting our customers as they build more sustainable supply chains, and in offering guidance to SMEs that may lack the necessary means to take that first sustainability leap on their own."

The new GoGreen Plus service is made possible following DHL's recent collaborations with BP and Neste to supply SAF to DHL Express hubs around the world. The renewable part of the innovative fuel is produced from waste oils. Such SAF from wastes and residues can provide greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 80 percent over its life cycle compared to the conventional jet fuel it replaces.

The GoGreen Plus service is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group's sustainability goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. It contributes to the interim target of using 30 percent SAF for all air transport by 2030. In line with its Sustainability Roadmap, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to offer a green alternative for all products and services across all divisions.

Click here for more information on the DHL 2023 SME Sustainability Survey.

Click here to learn more about the GoGreen Plus service.

Click here to take advantage of GoGreen Plus service.

Media Contact:

DHL Express U.S. Communications

Robert Mintz

Phone: +1 (425) 984-4249

E-mail: robert.mintz@dhl.com

Follow us on:

The Web: www.dhl-usa.com/express

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DHLUS

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dhlus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DHLUSA

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/DHLExpress

YouTube: www.youtube.com

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DHL