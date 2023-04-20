eMoney Advisor Partners with Externship Program for Aspiring Financial Planners for Fourth Consecutive Year

Externs will receive eMoney access, education and certification

eMoney scholarships available to all participants; submission deadline is May 10

RADNOR, Pa., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced it will again serve as the exclusive technology partner of The Externship powered by Amplified Planning and Strategic Partners, the only dedicated online training program for aspiring financial planning professionals.

eMoney Logo (PRNewsfoto/eMoney Advisor) (PRNewswire)

Over the course of the eight-week program, which is being held from June 5 through July 28, 2023, eMoney will provide all participants access to the eMoney planning platform, support from its in-house financial planning team, and the opportunity to earn the eMoney Fundamentals Certification to demonstrate their proficiency in the software through access to eMoney Premier, eMoney's most robust planning solution.

Additionally, eMoney is offering scholarships to cover the program fee for interested participants. To apply, participants must submit a scholarship application by May 10 at amplifiedplanning.com/externship Scholarship recipients will be notified by May 22.

"As the proud technology sponsor of The Externship for the fourth consecutive year, we are passionate about providing the tools needed to support the next generation of financial planners and help them develop their skillset to deliver financial advice," said Connor Sung, CFP®, director of practice management at eMoney. "We are also committed to increasing access to a career in financial planning, and we are thrilled to be able to provide scholarships and encourage additional participation in the program."

Founded in 2020 to give new CFP® professionals and aspiring advisors the chance to grow their skills in a virtual environment, The Externship has become a vital resource for students, career changers, new professionals and seasoned planners. Throughout the program, participants can learn from a diverse cadre of working professionals and gain a first-hand look at what it means to be a financial planner. Participants will receive 180 experience hours, accredited by the CFP® Board, mentorship and industry experience.

"The Externship would not be where it is today without the support and partnership of eMoney Advisor. We hear time and again from past Externs that becoming eMoney certified is among The Externship's most valuable components," said Hannah Moore, CFP®, CeFT, Founder and Owner of Amplified Planning, who has served as the Externship host since 2020. "Preparing future financial planners to lead their clients with confidence is good for Externs, but it is also good for our profession as a whole. I'm looking forward to another great year of partnership with eMoney and The Externship."

Since 2020, more than 1,200 Externship participants have completed an eMoney certification.

"The Externship perfectly supplemented the Certificate of Financial Planning coursework I was undergoing with hands-on experience in the field," said Kristina Gudelis, Manager of Advisor Sales at eMoney, who completed the Externship in 2020. "From real life CFP®'s sharing their stories to financial research access points and experience building financial plans within eMoney's robust platform, the program offered a taste of a-day-in-the-life of a financial planner. At the end of the eight-week learning journey, I was empowered to begin the interviewing process," Gudelis said.

Registration for the Externship closes June 1. To apply for a scholarship, email your submission to support@amplifiedplanning.com by 11:59 p.m. PST on May 10.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 104,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

