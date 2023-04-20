Herbalife Congratulates Heather Jackson on First Place Podium Finish at the Belgian Waffle Ride California

TORRANCE, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, congratulates its sponsored athlete, Heather Jackson, on her first-place win in the women's division at the Belgian Waffle Ride California.

Heather Jackson crosses the finish line in first place for the women's division at the Belgian Waffle Ride California. (PRNewswire)

A new route for 2023, the Waffle race covered 128.7 miles in San Marcos, California. This is Jackson's first win since moving from triathlon to gravel racing in 2022. Jackson is next to compete in the first of the Life Time Grand Prix events at Sea Otter later this month.

"This is a huge win for me! It's always an honor to cross the finish line first, but doing so after pursuing a new challenge in my racing career has been incredibly rewarding," said Heather Jackson. "Through a daily commitment to training and proper nutrition from my sponsor Herbalife, I know I have the stamina to continue being competitive at the sharp end of the toughest gravel races."

Jackson, who took the lead early leading the women's race into the Raptor Ridge climb around mile 33, completed the race in 6 hours, 55 minutes, and 44 seconds.

"We applaud Heather Jackson on setting her sights on a new goal and making a tremendous mark in the world of gravel racing through hard work and commitment," said Jennifer Guran, director of sports marketing and alliances for Herbalife North America. "Her dedication and perseverance inspire us all, and everyone at Herbalife is cheering for her as she continues on this rewarding new path."

Jackson's primary nutrition for these events includes products from the Herbalife24® Certified for Sport®* product line. The products include the CR7 Drive drink mix for carbohydrates, as well as the supplements BCAAs to support muscle growth and recovery, † and Liftoff®, in which caffeine reduces feelings of mental fatigue.† In addition, she follows each demanding race with a Rebuild Strength supplement to help rebuild fatigued muscles. †

Herbalife supports more than 190 athletes worldwide. To learn more about Herbalife-sponsored athletes, visit Herbalife.com.

