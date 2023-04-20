National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation Expands into Hawaii by Welcoming its 100th Member: Hawai'i Care Choices

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) reached a major milestone by welcoming its 100th member to the organization. Hawai'i Care Choices in Hilo, Hawaii joins the 100-member strong organization comprising some of the highest quality, not-for-profit end-of-life care providers across the nation.

"I am extremely thrilled to welcome our 100th member, Hawai'i Care Choices to The National Partnership of Healthcare and Hospice Innovation," said Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO of NPHI. "As we reach this major milestone, I am reminded of how important our work is to ensure that the interests of not-for-profit, safety net hospice providers are protected."

All NPHI members are committed to providing person and family-centered advanced illness care that ensures individuals can focus on quality and comfort during their final moments. All members are mission-driven, innovative, and perform highly on national hospice quality measures.

"Hawai'i Care Choices is committed to upholding the highest standard of excellence in providing compassionate, quality care to individuals with serious or life-limiting illness and their loved ones," said Brenda S. Ho, CEO of Hawai'i Care Choices. "The mission of NPHI directly aligns with our mission and goal to preserve the integrity and quality of patient and family-centered compassionate care as hospice was designed. Membership in NPHI will therefore provide us with a broader perspective and support in achieving our goals."

Since NPHI's inception in 2014, membership has expanded to include providers across 37 states and the District of Columbia. In 2022, NPHI members collectively cared for over 413,000 patients, maintained a workforce of close to 30,000 and a volunteer staff of 25,000 who provided more than 1.2 million hours of service. Membership provides collaboration and sharing of best practices – as emphasized through NPHI's "Innovation Lab" which has created numerous patient and caregiver guides to make caregiving easier for patients, families, and providers.

"We welcome the addition of our 100th member, Hawai'i Care Choices to a collaborative of the nation's best hospice and palliative care providers," said Carole Fisher, NPHI President. "We will continue to work tirelessly with our members to safeguard the highest standards of hospice care nationwide. I look forward to watching this work continue and to welcoming many additional members in the coming years".

NPHI will continue to engage with its 100 members and place emphasis on advocating for high-quality, community-based, not-for-profit advanced illness care to patients and their families throughout the nation. To learn more, visit the NPHI website at hospiceinnovations.org, or to find a member provider call 844-GET-NPHI (438-6744).

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a membership organization comprising 100+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 37 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. Learn more about NPHI at www.hospiceinnovations.org.

