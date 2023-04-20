Nayms raises at $80m valuation in a private funding round led by UDHC

LONDON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayms, the world's first fully-regulated marketplace for on-chain insurance, announced that it has closed it's private token sale in a round led by UDHC, a leading DeFi investor headed up by the previous senior team at the Maker Foundation, which developed and deployed the MakerDAO protocol. UDHC is aiming to bring DeFi to the mainstream by funding and guiding projects that are building on established DeFi protocols.

Nayms has now raised a total amount of $12m and long-standing supporters such as UDHC, New Form, Tokentus and Keyrock participated in the latest funding round assisting the insurtech startup in their busiest year to come.

"As a fully-regulated marketplace for on-chain insurance, Nayms represents the next major step in risk transfer. Using blockchain technology, Nayms extends traditional risk markets using decentralized tools and features that take risk pricing and management to a new level," said UDHC CEO Steven Becker. "Bringing on-chain capability to traditional markets creating a new, efficient, and transparent financial future is the primary focus of UDHC, and we believe the team at Nayms has the potential to shape that future."

The Funding

Nayms will use new funds to expand its global team and accelerate the development of their marketplace for crypto-native insurance. Nayms plans to grow to further support its product development, marketing, and speed up global business expansion. The additional capital will allow Nayms to continue building an end-to-end marketplace to connect brokers, insureds, sponsors, and capital providers.

Pioneering a Future Insurance Market

The startup is reaching final stages of development before launching a number of insurance programs with the likes of Aon, Breach and Evertas. Thanks to the new capital it's possible to accelerate the engineering efforts for continuous upgrades post-launch as onboarding continues for the first users of the marketplace.

Nayms was the first in the space to hold both the full Digital Asset Business Act license and Innovative Insurer General Business license out of Bermuda, allowing their insurance partners to conduct regulated insurance business on-chain for the first time.

Dan Roberts, CEO of Nayms stated, "It is very exciting for us to work more deeply with one of our very first investors and board members. The real experience that the UDHC team has continues to drive us forward as we navigate building and launching our proposition to the market. This round of funding has set us up for an extremely strong 2023, with all the right players behind us."

Founded in 2019, the company aims to bring the insurance marketplace into the twenty-first century by building the world's leading digital insurance marketplace for transparent, traceable, and tradable digital assets risk.

About UDHC

The UDHC is bringing DeFi to the mainstream by funding and guiding early-stage projects that build on established protocols. It focuses on supporting projects it believes will become the integrated ecosystem that provides the critical infrastructure of DeFi.

About Nayms

Nayms is building the world's leading, fully-regulated marketplace for on-chain insurance. Through our work so far with the industry we are paving the way in providing a new digital asset risk market that allows regulated brokers and underwriters to find digital asset capital providers to share in the premium and liability entailed in covering digital asset risk.

