World-renowned Hairstylist, Sally Hershberger's 24K Haircare Products to be Distributed Worldwide by The PCA Group

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PCA Group – a worldwide leader in the beauty industry and recognized as the prominent source for licensing and distribution – has partnered with nationally acclaimed hairstylist Sally Hershberger for worldwide distribution of her haircare line, 24K.

The PCA Group's responsibilities for Hershberger's collection include the distribution of 24K to multiple worldwide channels quickly, efficiently, and accurately from its more than 1.5 million cubic feet negative energy warehouse distribution facility, which is completely solar-powered.

Hershberger- known for her trendsetting vision and incredible talent- is the sought-after stylist by celebrities, directors, and photographers. The collection includes shampoo, conditioner, texturing paste, shaping balm, root boost, and more. The 24K Haircare line, the ultimate in luxury haircare, is infused with 24K pure gold elixir, natural plant extracts, and amino acids, ensuring high-quality, high-performance products for everyone.

"We are extremely excited that Sally Hershberger, one of the first female hairstylists to reach celebrity status, has trusted The PCA Group for worldwide distribution of her 24K Haircare Products," said The PCA Group President Piyush Golia. "Our product warehousing, distribution, and channel networks across the globe are unmatched, and we're proud to add yet another top influencer and designer as a trusted partner."

In addition to personally testing the 24K product line, Hershberger travels from coast to coast to maintain an active role in her multiple salons located in Los Angeles and New York. Her trendsetting haircare tips have been featured in Vogue, Goop, Byrdie, Allure, and Bazaar, reaching millions of people across the globe.

"My goal is to offer every woman the tools to recreate coveted hairstyles," said Hershberger. "My products are made up of high-quality formulas, creating sexy, effortless hair. As I looked for the right team to distribute my products, The PCA Group became the obvious choice."

The PCA Group was founded in 1993 with a mission to be a global leader in the beauty industry. Three decades later it exploded into a $700+ million dollar enterprise. With over 2,000 employees, the company has more than 70,000 retail doors covered through all retail channels including high-end luxury, mass/mid-tier, independents, and eCommerce. The PCA Group is known for its licensing, distribution, and marketing capabilities and is a trusted partner for numerous designer fragrance and beauty brands like Derek Lam, Rebecca Minkoff, Thomas Kosmala, Mercedes Benz, Fila, Furla, and others.

