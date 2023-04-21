Global Supplement Leader, Biosil®, Launches New Collagen Generating Capsules - Offering A More Targeted Approach to Wellness

Refreshed Packaging and New Product Rollout Now Available at Walmart

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosil®, a global supplement leader has announced their rebrand in the U.S. with updated packaging and the launch of their most advanced vegan formulations – Biosil® Advanced Hair and Nail Care™, Biosil® Healthy Aging™ and Biosil® Collagen Generator Plus™. The new products will roll out at Walmart in over 1,800 stores and online, beginning today.

The Belgian brand was the first to introduce ch-OSA®, a powerful complex supported by more than 25 years of research containing choline-stabilized orthosilicic acid that protects the body's natural collagen by neutralizing collagen-destroying homocysteine and regulating cortisol support. This patented complex is also proven to activate biological pathways that generate collagen, elastin, and keratin – three proteins paramount in maintaining healthy hair, skin, and nails.

Biosil doesn't contain collagen. Rather, Biosil is a 100% vegan supplement that generates and protects collagen throughout the body. Its clinically proven benefits include reducing fine lines and wrinkles, increasing skin elasticity, thickening hair, strengthening nails, amplifying bone collagen formation, increasing bone density at the hip, supporting knee health, as well as improving the condition of gums.

Without containing actual collagen, a key point of differentiation within the collagen supplement market, Biosil®'s product range currently includes 3 options to easily incorporate ch-OSA® into a routine. Biosil® Liquid Drops can be conveniently added to any beverage, hot or cold. Just 5 drops, twice daily. For example, 5 drops in morning coffee and 5 drops in evening tea. Biosil® Original Capsules contain microdroplets of liquid ch-OSA sprayed onto plant fiber beadlets filled into standard-size capsules. Biosil® Liquid Capsules contain liquid ch-OSA directly filled into very small capsules. With either capsule option someone only needs to take 1 in the morning, 1 in the evening so they can say goodbye to big scoops of collagen power or taking 6 capsules per day of collagen supplements. All Biosil products are non-GMO, gluten free and free of common allergens.

Biosil® is proud to launch three new products, which contain the brand's signature ch-OSA® boosted with additional powerhouse ingredients, such as Vitamin C, Biotin, and Selenium, to offer differentiated solutions to meet the needs of the brand's diverse consumer. In addition to targeting specific concerns such as hair health, these new products reduce the need to supplement stack, a main consumer issue discovered during brand research. With Biosil® Advanced Hair and Nail Care™, Biosil® Healthy Aging™ and Biosil® Collagen Generator Plus™, consumers can confidently save time and money while optimizing their wellness routines through one efficacious product.

The new as well as rebranded products feature updated packaging with a more modern look, while still honoring Biosil® roots by including the brand's signature blue along with important clinical information on the box, such as a QR code that directs to clinical trial results and other data, to cater to the conscience consumer.

Biosil® is steadfast in their commitment to science, which is why the brand has spent over twenty million dollars on research since inception. This includes a double-blind, placebo-controlled study that resulted in significant findings, including a 30% reduction in the depth of fine lines and wrinkles and increased skin elasticity by 89% while also strengthening hair and nails compared to placebo in just 20 weeks. With such credible results, Biosil® has cemented themselves as a leader in the global supplement market.

"Biosil® has always been a science-driven company, evolving where and when science leads us. We're thrilled to launch our product extensions that deliver on our brand mission to create clinically backed, efficacious products that are crafted for our consumers' needs," says Biosil® Chief Marketing Officer, Gwendolien Jesoirens.

Biosil® Advanced Hair and Nail Care™, Biosil® Healthy Aging™ and Biosil® Collagen Generator Plus™ will be available, beginning today at Walmart and on www.Biosil.Beauty. The Manufactures Suggested Retail prices of Biosil products are between $26.45 to $43.75 depending on the product option for a 30-day supply. The new products will be launched with the new trade dress while the existing skus' new packaging will roll out over the next twelve months.

About Biosil:

Biosil® is the first science-backed vegan oral supplement that naturally generates and protects your own collagen clinically proven to improve hair, skin nails, bones, joints, and gums. Owned by Bio Minerals NV, Biosil® embraces science to develop groundbreaking health and beauty products, and most recognized for their unique, patented, active compound ingredient of Biosil, called the ch-OSA® complex containing choline-stabilized orthosilicic acid. This powerful complex is proven to activate biological pathways that generate collagen, elastin, and keratin throughout the body.

For more information on Biosil, please visit www.Biosil.Beauty or contact Biosil@5wpr.com

