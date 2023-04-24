GEEK OUT! DIVE INTO THE ORIGINS OF THE COMIC BOOK CULTURE WITH 'GEEK, AND YOU SHALL FIND' ON DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the broadcast debut April 28 of the documentary Geek, and You Shall Find, an illuminating look into the origins and impact of the fantasy storytelling genre.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Like a portal transporting you back to the origins of your favorite superhero and fantasy stories, director Brad Faye's Geek, and You Shall Find dives deep into the culture surrounding comic books and makes some surprising discoveries about the immortal power of mythological tales. From a look at the works of the first giants of the fantasy genre, whose influence remains as powerful as ever, to interviews with comic book fans and legendary story creators such as Stan Lee, Kevin Eastman and George R.R. Martin, the film brings to light how real-life social ills inspired some of the genre's greatest stories and how those stories help people live richer, more fulfilling lives.

ABOUT BRAD FAYE

Brad Faye is a native New Yorker, published author and Rocky Mountain Emmy Award-nominated producer/editor. For 11 years, Brad worked as a producer for the National Basketball Association, where his work was featured on global platforms including ESPN, Sports Illustrated and USA Today. With a passion for geek culture, Brad cofounded Superhero Faces along with Kelsey Dickerson and Arvind Navaratnasingham in 2016. The aim of the organization is to raise awareness of how popular culture can inspire, empower and educate. Brad has coauthored One Nation: Out of the Darkness, a graphic novel. Geek, and You Shall Find is Brad's feature-length directorial debut.

In an interview with Scientology Network for DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, Brad Faye reflected on the central theme of his film:

"Geek, and You Shall Find hopefully reminds people that heroism comes in all shapes and forms.… One of the universal themes is the importance of treating people with respect and that compassion really can save the universe."

ABOUT KELSEY DICKERSON

Producer Kelsey Dickerson was born and raised in Arizona, where she graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in business and a focus in communication. After nearly five years of working in public relations for professional sports teams, she found her passion in sharing meaningful stories that can help others.

Kelsey is a spokesperson for the Arizona Humane Society as well as the host of the longest-running television show in Arizona, Pets on Parade, where she provides a voice for sick, injured and abused pets who are looking for happy and loving homes. Her work as a spokesperson and brand representative has led her to be a weekly contributor for multiple local news outlets, and to be featured on national and international platforms. A cofounder of Superhero Faces, Kelsey hosts several of the team's videos while also fulfilling the responsibilities of media relations manager and spokesperson.

In an interview with Scientology Network for DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, Kelsey Dickerson shared her insights into her film:

"Geek, and You Shall Find just really explores the very basis of who we are and why we do what we do and why we love what we love. I hope that someone who watches this film can be inspired to go out and spread that love and spread that kindness and be a light in this world."

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

For more information, visit Scientology.tv/docs .

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching , the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization , and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

