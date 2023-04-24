IBM to Help Support NYSE Listed Companies with their ESG Efforts

ARMONK, N.Y., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced today that it is collaborating with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, to help support NYSE-listed companies with their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

Envizi’s software automates the collection and consolidation of more than 500 data types. (PRNewswire)

Many businesses are experiencing continued and growing interest from across their stakeholders to be transparent and accountable for reporting on their progress against environmental commitments, their ESG disclosures, and managing climate-related financial risks. In fact, data from the 2022 IBM Institute for Business Value CEO study1 shows that CEOs are receiving the greatest demands for transparency around sustainability from board members (72%) and investors (57%). At the same time, the study found that 44% of CEOs surveyed cited a lack of insights from their data as a top obstacle to achieving their sustainability objectives, and more than a third (35%) named technological barriers as a key challenge.

To help address these needs, this new initiative will offer qualified NYSE-listed companies promotional pricing during a select period for first-time purchases of IBM Envizi ESG Suite. Envizi can help NYSE-listed companies to:

Automate the collection and consolidation of ESG data and the calculation of GHG emissions,

Streamline ESG reporting to support compliance and reporting requirements,

Leverage data insights and integrations with operational systems to help drive sustainability performance across the organization.

"The New York Stock Exchange is pleased to collaborate with IBM, a longtime member of the NYSE community, to help our listed companies with the critical tasks of gathering and reporting sustainability data," said Michael Harris, Global Head of Capital Markets, NYSE. "NYSE-listed companies are at the forefront of corporate sustainability efforts around the world and IBM's Envizi ESG Suite can provide them with innovative, cloud-based tools to help further enhance their programs in this area."

"We are seeing that sustainability efforts can be increasingly important in attracting investment capital and even top talent," said Christina Shim, Vice President, Global Head of Product Management & Strategy, IBM Sustainability Software. "This new initiative helps NYSE-listed companies access IBM sustainability software that can help automate the collection, analysis, and reporting of ESG data. This lets business leaders focus on taking strategic steps toward their goals, instead of spending valuable time simply trying to uncover this data."

Also, IBM Envizi ESG Suite will be listed on the NYSE's ESG Resource Center for NYSE-listed companies and included in planned thought-leadership events, podcasts, webinars and more. To learn more about this collaboration, visit www.IBM.com/envizi.

IBM Sustainability solutions provide technology and consulting capabilities that can help companies turn sustainability ambition into action. By harnessing the power of data and operationalizing sustainability efforts across critical business functions, organizations can make smarter, more sustainable decisions every day. To learn more about IBM Sustainability solutions, visit: www.ibm.com/sustainability. To learn more about "Embedding ESG Data to Operationalize Decisions," visit: https://www.ibm.com/resources/sustainability/verdantix-report.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to effect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

1 Own your Impact: Practical Pathways to Transformational Sustainability (May 10, 2022)

Contact

Michael Rettig

mrettig@ibm.com

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IBM