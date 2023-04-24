MDA NAMES LUIGI POZZEBON VICE-PRESIDENT OF SATELLITE SYSTEMS

BRAMPTON, ON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced Luigi Pozzebon has been appointed as the company's Vice President of Satellite Systems, reporting to MDA Chief Executive Officer, Mike Greenley. Mr. Pozzebon stepped into the role in an acting capacity earlier this year.

MDA Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/MDA Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

A long-term member of MDA's Satellite Systems management team and widely respected executive in the global satellite industry, Mr. Pozzebon brings more than 30 years of experience to the position. He has played an instrumental role in some of the most complex satellite technology programs undertaken in the industry, and his acute understanding of customers' needs, technology, and the rapidly changing opportunity for satellite systems, ideally position MDA to continue to capitalize on growing market demand.

"Luigi's decades-long career has touched many of the major projects that have fundamentally changed our industry," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA. "Our satellite systems customers rely on his deep engineering and business expertise to create solutions that meet their changing needs. As the market for satellite systems and constellations accelerates and expands, Luigi is the right leader to take our customers, our team and our technology forward."

With this appointment Mr. Pozzebon assumes general management of MDA's state-of-the art satellite manufacturing facilities in Montreal, including a high-volume satellite production facility containing one of the largest compact ranges for satellite testing in the world, one of the largest near field ranges in the world, and a recently established fifth generation manufacturing environment employing robotic assembly to produce high volume NGSO satellite systems. The facilities are home to more than 1000 highly skilled engineering, technical and business staff.

Mr. Pozzebon holds a Bachelor of Engineering, Honours Electrical from McGill University.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,700 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. For more information, visit mda.space.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter: twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: facebook.com/MDAspace

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

YouTube: youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

Luigi Pozzebon (CNW Group/MDA Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDA Ltd.