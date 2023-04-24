MIT Technology Review's Future Compute begins this weekend, April 30th

MIT Technology Review's essential event for CTOs opens in person and online with a theme of "Digital Dexterity," examining an organization's ability to be tech-forward, flexible, and dynamic.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review is opening its doors to attendees both in-person and online for Future Compute from April 30-May 1, in what is expected to be an exciting series of discussions surrounding the technologies and strategies that foster "Digital Dexterity." Complementing the esteemed EmTech event series, Future Compute is an executive summary of computing advancements for IT and business leaders tasked with maximizing innovation and technology for success.

The two-day hybrid event will delve into several of the most talked about topics and issues facing CTOs and IT leadership today through the lens of "Digital Dexterity," including the cloud, machine learning, web3, chip wars, and the metaverse. Keynote speaker Werner Vogels, Amazon.com VP and CTO will present on the industry's collective responsibility in the age of generative AI on May 1st.

On the state of emerging tech and what the discussion at Future Compute will look like, MIT Technology Review's Editor–in-Chief Mat Honan said, "You never really know where innovation is going to come from or where it's headed. It could originate with a tech giant, like Apple, or a random entrepreneur with a folding table and a dream. But I do know you won't find it if you don't show up."





Other speakers on May 1st joining Werner include Elizabeth Hackenson, Chief Information Officer at Schneider Electric, who will present the "Amping up Digital Dexterity" talk, examining the integration between digital infrastructures and human innovation in relation to how efficiently an organization operates. Manuvir Das, NVIDIA's Head of Enterprise Computing, will lead "Powering the Enterprise," which investigates the hardware that runs the world and explores what's coming next.

See the entire Agenda and list of Speakers at Future Compute 2023.

This year, the Future Compute presenting partners are EY and JPMorgan Chase & Co. EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people, and society and building trust in the capital markets. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide, serving millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.

