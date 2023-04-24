Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank) (PRNewswire)

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, our tenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2023.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2023. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for credit losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2023



2022























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 2,358

3,055

$ 4,765

5,583 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38

0.49

$ 0.77

0.90 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.57 %

0.74 %



1.40 %

1.64 % Return on average equity

7.89 %

10.22 %



15.94 %

18.67 % Efficiency ratio

63.05 %

61.44 %



44.26 %

41.96 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.55 %

2.55 %



3.68 %

3.61 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



3,537

$



6,757 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.86 %







1.99 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.







As of and for the



As of and for the





3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,





2023



2022



















(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality











Non-performing loans $ 458

$ 1,277

Real estate owned $ -

$ -

Non-performing assets $ 595

$ 1,277

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.03 %



0.10 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.04 %



0.08 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs $ 23

$ 89

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

2688.43 %



990.21 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.90 %



0.96 %













Other Data











Core deposits (2) $ 901,392

$ 985,851

Cash dividends declared $ 0.160

$ 0.160

Shares outstanding

6,360,895



6,361,494

Book and tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.95

$ 18.43

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share (2.57)



(2.83)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)

21.52

$ 21.26

Closing market price per common share $ 23.51

$ 27.75

Closing price to book value ratio

124.06 %



150.53 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.10 %



7.33 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.80 %



9.45 %















(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure

(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits











(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets











Five Quarter Trends





For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























2023

2022



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income $ 2,358 $ 3,788 $ 5,322 $ 4,565 $ 4,765 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.61 $ 0.85 $ 0.73 $ 0.77 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.57 %

0.96 %

1.40 %

1.29 %

1.40 % Return on average equity

7.89 %

13.15 %

18.36 %

15.81 %

15.94 % Efficiency ratio

63.05 %

56.50 %

41.93 %

48.43 %

44.26 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.55 %

3.22 %

3.66 %

3.76 %

3.68 %

























2023

2022



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 3,055 $ 4,309 $ 5,994 $ 5,909 $ 5,583 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.69 $ 0.96 $ 0.95 $ 0.90 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.74 %

1.09 %

1.58 %

1.67 %

1.64 % Return on average equity

10.22 %

14.96 %

20.68 %

20.47 %

18.67 % Efficiency ratio

61.44 %

53.56 %

42.60 %

40.35 %

41.96 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.55 %

3.22 %

3.65 %

3.75 %

3.61 %





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 3,537 $ 5,145 $ 7,807 $ 6,327 $ 6,757 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

0.86 %

1.30 %

2.06 %

1.79 %

1.99 %





















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.





Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"The first quarter of 2023 proved to be another challenging quarter, as the ongoing rise in short term interest rates and competition for liquidity continued to put a strain on our net interest margin and earnings. We are pleased that our yield on taxable loans increased 88 bp from 4.23% in the first quarter of 2022 to 5.11% in the first quarter of 2023. However, the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 273 bp from 0.35% to 3.08% over the same period. As a result, our adjusted net interest margin declined from 3.61% in the first quarter of 2022 to 2.55% in the same period of 2023. We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was nearly 27 to 1 at March 31, 2023. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows of 0.04% at March 31, 2023, with no properties in real estate owned. We also adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023 with no impact to capital. Looking forward, we will continue to remain disciplined on loan quality and pricing, and will continue to prioritize the value of maintaining and growing our deposit relationships, including certificates of deposit which have grown over $206.0 million since March 31, 2022.

I am happy to report that we experienced minimal impacts from the banking crisis experienced during the first quarter of 2023. We proactively added significant on-balance sheet liquidity to the Bank through short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, but ultimately experienced very little deposit withdrawals during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. We do not have any held-to-maturity securities and do not currently anticipate having to sell any of our available-for-sale securities for liquidity purposes as we currently have adequate other sources of liquidity. Finally, we remain well capitalized with a tangible common equity ratio above 7%.

Additionally, we continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

The construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch, and we believe will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We expect to consolidate approximately 9,000 sf of leased space with an annual cost of $200 thousand into this building.

We continue to make repairs and improvements to our newest financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville . In addition to providing a more visible and strategic location, we also expect to consolidate approximately 8,900 sf of space that we currently lease with an annual cost of $210 thousand once renovations are complete. This building is expected to be operational during the third quarter of 2023."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $2.3 million, or 19.4%, from $11.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $9.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $286.4 million , or 21.1%, from $1.359 billion to $1.645 billion , driven primarily by increases in loans.

Average net interest-earning assets declined $77.9 million , or 18.8%, from $414.7 million to $336.8 million , due primarily to a $20.9 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $54.4 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily fixed assets and deferred tax assets.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 273 bp from 0.35% to 3.08%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 104 bp from 3.92% to 4.96%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.68% to 2.55%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive pressures in our markets, as well as the increase in on-balance sheet liquidity during the first quarter of 2023.

The Company recognized approximately $0 and $0.2 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of March 31, 2023 .

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans and funding subject to repricing of short-term interest rates:







30 Day Federal Short-Term





Prime LIBOR Funds FHLB Total Loans $ 194,700 27,500 - - 222,200 Funding $ - - 165,866 105,000 270,866

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 475 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:



Cumulative Beta

Loan Yields Deposit Costs Mar 31, 2022 128.0 % 0.0 % Jun 30, 2022 32.0 % 5.3 % Sep 30, 2022 24.7 % 14.3 % Dec 31, 2022 25.4 % 30.6 % Mar 31, 2023 26.1 % 43.8 %

Provision For Credit Losses

A provision for credit losses of $0.5 million and $0.7 million was recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The following summarizes the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13:





Impact at



Jan 1, 2023 (in millions)









Decrease to allowance for credit losses $ (0.70) Increase to reserve for unfunded commitments

0.70 Net impact to shareholders equity $ -

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended March 31 (In thousands)

2023 2022 Change









Service charges and fee income $ 375 338 37 Bank owned life insurance

45 43 2 Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(10) (65) 55 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(516) (451) (65) Gain on sale of loans

3 19 (16) Gain on sale of fixed assets

69 - 69 Wealth management

151 196 (45) Limited partnership income

48 373 (325) Other noninterest income

(2) (5) 3











$ 163 448 (285)

Noninterest income declined to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $0.4 million in the same quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decline in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have uneven levels of profit distributions. The Company also recognized higher levels of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock). The Company holds 2 bank preferred stocks that have incurred a large decrease in fair value because of the recent banking crisis. One of these investments has been downgraded below investment grade and the Company is evaluating whether to dispose of this investment.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended March 31 (In thousands)

2023 2022 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 3,263 3,223 40 Occupancy

615 365 250 Furniture and equipment

193 95 98 Data processing

517 475 42 FDIC insurance

233 166 67 Office

202 152 50 Advertising

113 62 51 Professional fees

579 305 274 Other noninterest expense

320 523 (203)











$ 6,035 5,366 669

Noninterest expense increased $0.7 million, or 12.5%, from $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $6.0 million in the same period of 2023, but decreased $0.6 million from $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Occupancy expense increased $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to lease expense on the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional depreciation expense associated with the Company's new operations center. The Company should begin to benefit from lower lease expense in the second quarter of 2023 and future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space. Professional fees have increased $0.3 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit expenses in conjunction with a required internal control audit. Other noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million primarily due to a $0.1 million legal settlement on a fraudulent wire loss incurred during the second quarter of 2022, and the reclassification of $0.1 million of provision for unfunded loan commitments to the provision for credit losses upon the adoption of the new current expected credit loss accounting standard.

The increase in the Company's adjusted efficiency ratio to 61.44% in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to 41.96% in the first quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a $2.3 million decrease in net interest income during the same periods.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 20.07 % 21.97 %

The Company's effective tax rate during the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased to 20.07% from 21.97% in the same period of the prior year due to a decline in the Company's effective state tax rate. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $97.9 million, or 6.1%, from $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.698 billion at March 31, 2023. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

Available for sale investment security balances increased 0.2 million, or 0.1%.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:





March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



Estimated Net

Estimated Net



Fair Unrealized

Fair Unrealized



Value Gain (Loss)

Value Gain (Loss) (in thousands)

























Agency MBS / CMO $ 16,993 (1,944)

17,086 (2,232) Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)

10,353 (1,054)

10,110 (1,316) Agency student loan (98% guarantee)

9,509 (29)

9,862 (56) Business Development Companies

3,751 (669)

3,795 (626) Corporate

23,949 (2,558)

24,531 (2,487) Municipal

27,649 (6,920)

26,464 (8,264) Non-agency MBS / CMO

45,424 (9,104)

45,577 (9,514)















$ 137,625 (22,277)

137,425 (24,495)

Non-agency MBS/CMO's have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 36% as of March 31, 2023. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

The Company does not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Loans receivable increased $44.3 million , or 3.4%, from $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.361 billion at March 31, 2023 . Increases in construction, residential and multi-family offset a slight reduction in PPP loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 47,170

35,774

31,170

29,681

24,769 Other construction

64,009

56,090

50,956

41,629

40,562 Farmland

10,174

11,657

12,524

11,747

12,181 Home equity

40,609

38,108

36,730

34,131

31,848 Residential

437,143

423,646

393,752

338,314

312,615 Multi-family

102,761

92,933

93,730

80,342

77,542 Owner-occupied commercial

205,512

206,873

227,502

216,663

216,300 Non-owner occupied commercial

299,093

297,811

281,027

260,537

256,314 Commercial & industrial

140,022

140,151

134,329

146,366

129,450 PPP Program

1,589

2,659

7,461

9,886

11,488 Consumer

13,128

11,181

12,395

12,681

10,727























$ 1,361,210

1,316,883

1,281,576

1,181,977

1,123,796

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of March 31, 2023:





Loan

% of Total



Balance

Loans









Office $ 71,379

5.2 % Hotels

68,053

5.0 % Retail

51,481

3.8 % Campground

28,469

2.1 % Marina

22,024

1.6 % Warehouse

20,199

1.5 % Mini-storage

16,347

1.2 % Medical

11,745

0.9 % Restaurant

5,230

0.4 % Other

4,167

0.3 %

$ 299,093

22.0 %

Premises and equipment increased $3.3 million , or 10.2%, during the three months ended March 31, 2023 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center. As of March 31, 2023 , approximately $3.1 million out of a total estimated cost of $19.5 million had been incurred related to the costs of the building.

Total deposits increased $230.9 million , or 2.6%, from $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.381 billion at March 31, 2023 . The primary drivers of this increase were a $97.8 million , or 54.4%, increase in retail time deposits (primarily one year or less), and a $21.6 million , or 11.9%, increase in wholesale time deposits. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year or less. The Company believes that the shift in product mix out of non-interest bearing and savings accounts and into retail time deposits is primarily a result of the higher interest rates that the Company has offered on retail time deposits.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022

2022

2022 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 293,502

305,210

364,290

348,826

331,142 NOW and money market

314,636

321,028

312,132

244,834

240,995 Savings

293,254

359,613

383,599

375,356

373,974 Retail time deposits

277,408

179,626

89,886

75,903

71,434 Wholesale time deposits

202,608

181,022

137,596

163,931

132,981























$ 1,381,408

1,346,499

1,287,503

1,208,850

1,150,526

FHLB borrowings increased $50.0 million from December 31, 2022 and consisted of the following at March 31, 2023 :



Amounts

Current Maturity

(000's) Term Rate Date









$ 55,000 4 Weeks 4.85 % 4/5/2023

50,000 3 month 5.03 % 6/5/2023

50,000 12 month 5.27 % 3/15/2024 $ 155,000

5.04 %



Total equity increased $3.3 million , or 2.8%, from $117.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $120.5 million at March 31 , 2023. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 :





Total Tangible





Shareholders' Book Value





Equity Per Share

(In thousands)

















December 31, 2022 $ 117,271 18.43











Net income

2,358 0.38

Dividends paid

(1,018) (0.16)

Stock compensation

315 0.05

Share repurchases

(9) (0.00)

Change in fair value of investments available for sale

1,626 0.26











March 31, 2023 $ 120,543 18.95 * * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total









The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.10% at March 31, 2023 from 7.33% at December 31, 2022, primarily as the result of a decline in net income, offset by an improvement in the value of available for sale investment securities. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.10% at December 31, 2022 to 0.03% at March 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.08% at December 31, 2022 to 0.04% at March 31, 2023, including one non-performing equity security in the amount of $137. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs of $23 thousand were recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $89 thousand during the full year 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.90% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2022. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was nearly 27 to 1 at March 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvi) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xvii) results of regulatory examinations; (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xix) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)

















Three Months Ended







March 31,







2023 2022

Interest income









Loans $ 16,361 11,243



Investment securities - taxable

1,311 993



Investment securities - tax exempt

39 105



Dividends and other

1,037 130







18,748 12,471

Interest expense









Savings

1,556 220



Interest bearing transaction accounts

2,319 148



Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

2,663 74



Other time deposits

1,003 52



Total deposits

7,541 494



Senior debt

249 102



Subordinated debt

164 164



FHLB & FRB advances

1,385 36







9,339 796













Net interest income

9,409 11,675













Provision for credit losses

587 650













Net interest income after provision for credit losses

8,822 11,025













Noninterest income









Service charges and fee income

375 338



Bank owned life insurance

45 43



Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale (10) (65)



Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(516) (451)



Gain on sale of loans

3 19



Gain on sale of fixed assets

69 -



Wealth management

151 196



Limited partnership income

48 373



Other noninterest income

(2) (5)







163 448

Noninterest expense









Compensation and employee benefits

3,263 3,223



Occupancy

615 365



Furniture and equipment

193 95



Data processing

517 475



FDIC insurance

233 166



Office

202 152



Advertising

113 62



Professional fees

579 305



Other noninterest expense

320 523







6,035 5,366













Income before income taxes

2,950 6,107













Income taxes

592 1,342













Net income $ 2,358 4,765













Earnings per common share:









Basic $ 0.38 0.77



Diluted $ 0.38 0.77













Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

6,220,619 6,190,910



Diluted

6,243,297 6,225,687



Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)





















March 31,



December 31,







2023



2022

Assets



























Cash and due from banks $ 14,419

$ 13,824

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

106,878



64,816



Cash and cash equivalents

121,297



78,640

















Investments available for sale

137,625



137,425

Equity securities

5,246



5,750

Loans held for sale

-



-

Premises and equipment held for sale

4,260



4,260

















Loans receivable

1,361,210



1,316,883

Allowance for credit losses

(12,313)



(12,645)



Net loans receivable

1,348,897



1,304,238

















Premises and equipment, net

36,275



32,932

Accrued interest receivable

4,726



4,514

Bank owned life insurance

9,821



9,776

Restricted stock

15,423



7,143

Deferred tax assets, net

9,692



10,271

Other assets

4,680



5,111

















Total assets $ 1,697,942

$ 1,600,060

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



























Noninterest-bearing $ 293,502

$ 305,210

Interest-bearing

885,298



860,267

Wholesale

202,608



181,022



Total deposits

1,381,408



1,346,499

















FHLB borrowings

155,000



105,000

Senior debt, net

20,000



9,998

Subordinated debt, net

9,879



9,866

Accrued interest payable

1,082



885

Post-employment liabilities

3,495



3,519

Other liabilities

6,535



7,022

















Total liabilities

1,577,399



1,482,789

















Total shareholders' equity

120,543



117,271

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,697,942

$ 1,600,060



Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Three Months Ended



March 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2023 2022 Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP) $ 2,358 4,765 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

10 65 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

516 451 Accretion of PPP fees, net

- (209) Gain on sale of fixed assets

(69) - Provision for credit losses

587 650 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

- 150 Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

(100) - Tax effect of adjustments

(247) (289) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,055 5,583







Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.38 0.77 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 0.01 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.08 0.07 Accretion of PPP fees, net

- (0.03) Gain on sale of fixed assets

(0.01) - Provision for credit losses

0.09 0.10 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

- 0.02 Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

(0.02) - Tax effect of adjustments

(0.04) (0.05) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.49 0.90







Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.57 % 1.40 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 % 0.02 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.13 % 0.13 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % -0.06 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

-0.02 % 0.00 % Provision for credit losses

0.14 % 0.19 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % 0.04 % Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

-0.02 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.06 % -0.09 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.74 % 1.64 %







Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)

7.89 % 15.94 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.03 % 0.22 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

1.73 % 1.51 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % -0.70 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

-0.23 % 0.00 % Provision for credit losses

1.96 % 2.17 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % 0.50 % Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

-0.33 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.83 % -0.97 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

10.22 % 18.67 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued











Three Months Ended



March 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2023 2022 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio





Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

63.05 % 44.26 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.07 % -0.25 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-3.22 % -1.59 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % 0.84 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

0.46 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % -1.28 % Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

1.04 % 0.00 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

61.44 % 41.96 % * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.













Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

2.55 % 3.68 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % -0.06 % Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

2.55 % 3.61 %







Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP) $ 2,358 4,765 Income taxes

592 1,342 Provision for credit losses

587 650 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 3,537 6,757







Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.57 % 1.40 % Income taxes

0.14 % 0.40 % Provision for credit losses

0.14 % 0.19 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.86 % 1.99 %







Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 18.95 18.65 Impact of AOCI per share

2.57 1.04 Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 21.52 19.69

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

































For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2023







Average











Outstanding

Yield /







Balance Interest Rate







(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:











Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 1,298,578 16,361 5.11 %



Loans - tax exempt (2)

26,120 435 6.75 %



Investments - taxable

138,689 1,311 3.83 %



Investments - tax exempt (1)

5,416 49 3.70 %



Interest earning deposits

89,844 857 3.87 %



Other investments, at cost

9,822 181 7.47 %



Total interest-earning assets

1,568,469 19,194 4.96 %



Noninterest earning assets

76,746







Total assets $ 1,645,215



















Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 102,274 788 3.12 %



Savings accounts

338,062 1,556 1.87 %



Money market accounts

201,097 1,531 3.09 %



Retail time deposits

208,313 1,674 3.26 %



Wholesale time deposits

194,312 1,992 4.16 %



Total interest bearing deposits

1,044,058 7,541 2.93 %

















Senior debt

12,500 249 8.08 %



Subordinated debt

9,871 164 6.74 %



Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

165,233 1,385 3.40 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,231,662 9,339 3.08 %

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

286,103







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

7,911







Total liabilities

1,525,676





















Total shareholders' equity

119,539







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,645,215





















Tax-equivalent net interest income



9,855



















Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 336,807





















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











bearing liabilities

127 %





















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.89 %





















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.55 %





















(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate







(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate



(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities



(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.







(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total



interest-earning assets











Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures























Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP) $ 3,788 5,322 4,565 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

399 42 104 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(68) 171 565 Accretion of PPP fees, net

(13) (39) (37) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

- - - Provision for credit losses

210 900 450 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

177 86 (88) Fraudulent wire loss

- (250) 825 Tax effect of adjustments

(184) (238) (475) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 4,309 5,994 5,909









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.61 0.85 0.73 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.06 0.01 0.02 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(0.01) 0.03 0.09 Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.00) (0.01) (0.01) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

- - - Provision for credit losses

0.03 0.14 0.07 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.03 0.01 (0.01) Fraudulent wire loss

- (0.04) 0.13 Tax effect of adjustments

(0.03) (0.04) (0.08) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.69 0.96 0.95









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.96 % 1.40 % 1.29 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.10 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.02 % 0.05 % 0.16 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % -0.01 % -0.01 % Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for credit losses

0.05 % 0.24 % 0.13 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.04 % 0.02 % -0.02 % Fraudulent wire loss

0.00 % -0.07 % 0.23 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.05 % -0.06 % -0.13 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.09 % 1.58 % 1.67 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

13.15 % 18.36 % 15.81 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

1.39 % 0.14 % 0.36 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.24 % 0.59 % 1.96 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.05 % -0.13 % -0.13 % Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for credit losses

0.73 % 3.11 % 1.56 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.61 % 0.30 % -0.30 % Fraudulent wire loss

0.00 % -0.86 % 2.86 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.64 % -0.82 % -1.65 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

14.96 % 20.68 % 20.47 %









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio







Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

56.50 % 41.93 % 48.43 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-1.84 % -0.13 % -0.41 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.33 % -0.53 % -2.13 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.06 % 0.12 % 0.15 % Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-1.50 % -0.64 % 0.72 % Fraudulent wire loss

0.00 % 1.86 % -6.72 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

53.55 % 42.61 % 40.04 % * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.

















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)







Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.15 % 3.66 % 3.76 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % -0.01 % -0.01 % Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.15 % 3.65 % 3.75 %









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP) $ 3,788 5,322 4,565 Income taxes

1,147 1,585 1,312 Provision for credit losses

210 900 450 Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 5,145 7,807 6,327









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 0.96 % 1.40 % 1.29 % Income taxes

0.29 % 0.42 % 0.37 % Provision for credit losses

0.05 % 0.24 % 0.13 % Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 1.30 % 2.06 % 1.79 %









Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 18.43 18.03 18.18 Impact of AOCI per share

2.83 2.92 2.07 Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 21.26 20.95 20.25

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.