Reshma Patel-Jackson Named Partner

MCLEAN, Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, today announced that Ms. Reshma Patel-Jackson has been admitted to the firm's partnership, effective April 1, 2023. In her role as a partner, Ms. Patel-Jackson will continue to lead the firm's Strategic Transformation Services practice focusing primarily on strategic planning, organizational assessments, as well as program management, change management, and business process modernization services for large-scale technology transformations, inclusive of two of the leading cloud platforms—Workday (ERP) and Salesforce (CRM).

"We are proud to welcome Reshma to the partnership and look forward to her continued contributions to the growth and success of our firm," said Greg Baroni, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Attain Partners. "She is a values-driven leader and trusted advisor, well known for her strategic approach, innovative thinking, and world-class delivery of services that drive value and impact to clients and their missions."

Ms. Patel-Jackson has been instrumental in winning and delivering key market initiatives at Attain Partners, including the University System of Maryland (USM) for the Maryland Connect program (MD Connect), leading program management, organizational change management, and staff augmentation support as the consortium of five schools—Bowie State University, Frostburg State University, Salisbury University, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University—implement a single instance of Workday Financial Management and Human Capital Management systems. Additionally, Ms. Patel-Jackson has led the strategic planning and organizational assessment at key client accounts such as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), MITRE, George Mason University, Morgan State University, and Marymount University.

Ms. Patel-Jackson also led the design, development, and launch of the firm's Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Allyship (IDEA) Performance Maturity Framework, a proprietary tool to evaluate DE&I practices across five dimensions—training and education, regulatory/compliance, governance, pipelines, and brand—transforming subjective, qualitative data into tangible, quantitative results from which improvement can be measured.

