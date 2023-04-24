Scott B. Holden, MBA, CMA Joins COPILOT as Chief Financial Officer

Pharmaceutical manufacturer and services financial operations and planning expert, tapped to join pharmaceutical services and patient support company in next stage of accelerated growth.

MAITLAND, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COPILOT Provider Support Services LLC ("COPILOT"), a leading HUB specialty patient support services portfolio company of QHP Capital, LP—a life science focused private equity firm, announced that Scott B. Holden will join company as its Chief Financial Officer.

Holden has a long career in the life science industry, having worked for manufacturers like Johnson & Johnson, Wyeth and most recently Marinus Pharmaceuticals. He also served as the principal finance leader for ICON, where he oversaw the financial activity of the global access, commercialization and communications practice. Holden is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA), has an undergraduate degree in business from Bucknell University and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Holden began his career at PWC.

Charles A. Stevens, JD, MBA, COPILOT's Chief Executive Officer said, "Scott embodies COPILOT's values of supporting access to therapy and health equity. His passion for providing patient support extends into his personal life, as he is the Treasurer and a Board Member of Surviving Strong. This non-profit organization and training center is dedicated to guiding cancer patients to become physically and mentally stronger through fitness."

Scott added, "I am excited to join COPILOT and provide value as we accelerate our growth and diversification strategies into multiple therapeutic areas. The COPILOT innovative platform as a service (PaaS) and reimbursement solutions is just one of the key features that attracted me to join, and more importantly our mission of putting patients first."

About COPILOT Provider Support Services

COPILOT is dedicated to providing HUB and reimbursement case management services, proprietary technology benefit verification solutions, and real-time actionable data to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics and medical device manufacturers to assist healthcare providers, and patients access medications. COPILOT is headquartered in Maitland FL and is a portfolio company of QHP Capital LP, a life science focused private equity firm.

