EXPLORE INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING

With a focus on growing its portfolio of innovative fiberglass pool brands, Explore Industries continues to set the pace as an innovative and enterprising global leader with the appointment of its new Director of Business Development and Training.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leader in the global fiberglass pool industry with quality brands such as Leisure Pools, Imagine Pools, and Aviva Pools, Explore Industries is excited to announce the appointment of Tom Straub as its new Director of Business Development and Training.

Tom Straub joins Explore Industries as Director of Business Development and Training

Straub has more than 12 years of hands-on experience in the fiberglass swimming pool industry. Formerly with Latham, The Pool Company, Straub acted as its President of the US Division and has a proven track record of developing, growing, and building businesses.

"Tom is the right leader for this role," said David Pain, Global CEO of Explore Industries. "With his experience in the fiberglass pool industry as well as within the construction arena, we are excited to integrate his skills and expertise to further scale our business."

Straub will focus his efforts on expanding the company's current dealer network, implementing enhanced training, and innovating within Explore Industries.

"Explore Industries is a phenomenal organization, and I am excited to help create and develop the leanest and most productive team in the business," expressed Straub. "When you tie together this organization with our customer base, there is really no reason for people to consider anyone but us as a partner. Explore Industries builds the best quality pools, and at the end of the day this company is truly all about delivering a best-in-class experience flavored with fun."

For more information about Explore Industries, please visit them online at exploreindustries.com. To request a media kit, please contact Clint McClain at Clint.McClain@ExploreIndustries.com.

