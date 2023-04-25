Formica Corporation Announces Winners of Sixth Annual FORM Student Innovation Competition

Winning entries selected from 150 competition submissions

CINCINNATI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continual efforts to recognize emerging design talent, Formica Corporation proudly reveals the winners of the 2023 FORM Student Innovation Competition. Now in its sixth year, the competition encourages interior design, architecture and furniture design students from the United States, Canada and Mexico to design furniture pieces using Formica® Brand products.

Formica Corporation announces the winners of the 2023 FORM Student Innovation Competition

Participants were charged to interpret this year's theme of maximalism, incorporating at least one pattern from the SurfaceSet® 2022 collection by Formica Corporation in their designs. In the more than 130 submissions from 31 universities that were assessed by a panel of esteemed industry experts, participants employed their creative prowess in defining maximalism, which could manifest as furniture featuring multiple patterns, distinctive architectural forms or vivid, eye-catching colors.

The top three winning students receive cash prizes, and the grand prize winner will see their design come to life at NeoCon 2023.

"The range of design proposals for the FORM 2023 competition is a great reflection of the diversity of design perspectives that the students bring with them," said David Correa, competition judge and associate professor for the School of Architecture at Waterloo University. "Their highly creative use of Formica laminates challenges preconceived notions on how laminates are used. Many of the proposals offer the first step toward new material innovations or unforeseen design applications."

Grand prize: Tom-Elliot Monette from Cégep Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu in Quebec, Canada, is the grand prizewinner for his entry "Voluta." This striking furniture piece showcases a combination of harmonious curves and vivid colors, embodying the essence of maximalist design. Crafted from high-quality laminate, Voluta offers a stylish solution for storing and enjoying vinyl records.

"The Voluta design is an elegant remake of several innovative furniture styles from the '30s and '50s that celebrates shape, color, storage and technology with a 'maximal' use of various Formica surfacing materials," said Renee Hytry Derrington, competition judge and managing principal of North American design at Formica Corporation.

Second prize: Dario Duran from the New Jersey Institute of Technology received second prize for his innovative "Psychedelic Table." This multi-tiered table design aims to elevate the dining experience with a nostalgic touch, while its distinct levels add an element of visual interest and functionality.

Third prize: Meaghan Mass from Fanshawe College in Ontario, Canada, was awarded third prize for her "Mooi Modular Storage Units" design. Drawing inspiration from the new maximalism movement and abstract rock formations, the Mooi modular units offer versatility and adaptability. These multifunctional units can be rearranged to serve as shelves, storage or seating, catering to various needs and preferences.

Honorable mentions: Other top 11 finishers, in no particular order, include:

Brooke Hebner from Georgian College

Jean Bachura from Ringling College of Art and Design

Constance Chu from New Jersey Institute of Technology

Carlos Eduardo Miranda Cossío from ISAD - Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño

Shellsea Coe from Ringling College of Art and Design

Nho Phuc (Kap) Nguyen from Dawson College

Eaman Kaddour from New Jersey Institute of Technology

Iran Rodriguez Saenz from ISAD - Instituto Superior de Arquitectura y Diseño

For more information about the winning students' designs, please visit www.formica.com/studentcompetition .

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Broadview Holding family of companies, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Broadview Holding

Based in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, Broadview is a holding company that pursues long-term growth and value creation through active support of its operating companies. Broadview's family of businesses covers two industry clusters: Energy and Material Technology. Broadview's Material Technology businesses include Arpa, Trespa, Formica Group, Westag, Homapal and Direct Online Services. With combined sales of EUR 1.2 billion and 6,000 employees, this cluster has a global leading position in the market for surface materials.

Formica®, SurfaceSet® and the Formica® Anvil Logo are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2023 The Diller Corporation.

