Monte Nido & Affiliates to Expand Access to Eating Disorder Treatment in Arizona with Scottsdale Location

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the leading eating disorder therapy providers in the country, announces the upcoming opening of a new residential eating disorder center in Scottsdale, Ariz. Opening late summer, Rosewood Scottsdale will provide care for adolescents of all genders with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder. This location will be the second Rosewood residential treatment program to treat adolescents.

"Eating disorders are on the rise among adolescents of all genders, so expanding care available to this age group is essential," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Rosewood Scottsdale will provide life-saving treatment for those with eating disorders, with the mission of helping more teens realize their healthy selves and become fully recovered."

Eating disorders are common in teens and have the second highest mortality rate of any mental health illness. Treatment at Rosewood Scottsdale will offer safe and dedicated programming specifically geared toward adolescents with innovative teen-focused therapies and evidence-based care to restore nutritional and physiological balance. The program will also provide adolescents who have co-occurring addictions, mood disorders and psychiatric conditions with specialized care. Additionally, programming will implement mindful eating, 24-hour nursing, and comprehensive academic and family support in a home-like environment.

"Rosewood's model of care is both personal and medically sophisticated," said Molly Perlman, MD, MPH, CEDS, Chief Medical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "While using the latest research and strategies for adolescents with eating disorders, Rosewood offers a system of evidenced based therapies, integrated family involvement and a community of healing."

Rosewood Scottsdale will complement its nearby program Rosewood Ranch for Adolescents in Wickenburg, Ariz. For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Rosewood Scottsdale, please visit www.rosewoodranch.com or call 800-845-2211.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is a leading provider of eating disorder therapy, offering inpatient, residential and day treatment programs. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates programs in fifteen states, with inpatient and residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

