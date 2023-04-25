Namale Resort & Spa Named Among Top 500 Hotels in the World by Travel + Leisure

SAVUSAVU, Fiji, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Namale Resort & Spa, a luxury boutique resort in Vanua Levu, Fiji, is among the Top 500 Hotels in the World according to Travel + Leisure's new 2023 listing of standout hotels worldwide.

Namale Resort & Spa Logo (PRNewswire)

Namale is a 5-star, all-inclusive boutique resort known for its tranquility and exclusivity, attracting celebrities, honeymooners, and travelers seeking unparalleled luxury.

Guests at Namale enjoy private luxury villas with world-class amenities including farm-to-table dining, a 4:1 staff-to-guest ratio, award-winning spa hydrotherapy and unique experiences that include romantic dinners in a candlelit sea cave and sandbar oasis excursions.

Namale takes great pride in its dedicated staff and is committed to enriching the local community and celebrating Fijian culture. Staff live in neighboring villages and strive to deliver an authentically Fijian experience to all guests.

"At Namale, we are dedicated to delivering an unforgettable, high-quality experience for modern travelers," said Co-General Manager Nowdla Keefe. "Our exceptional staff create intimate and unique experiences for each guest to make their stay exceptional and memorable. We're honored to be recognized as one of the top 500 hotels in the world for these efforts."

In 2022, Namale was named the #1 Resort in the South Pacific in the World's Best Awards, where Travel + Leisure readers vote for their favorite islands, cities, hotels, cruise lines, airports, and more. The 2023 Top 500 list draws from contenders in the World's Best Awards, creating a prestigious directory for travelers to choose from.

Visit https://www.namalefiji.com/ for more information and to make a reservation.

About Namale Resort & Spa

Set amidst 525 acres of breathtaking tropical beauty in Fiji's northern island of Vanua Levu, Namale Resort & Spa is redefining all-inclusive. Offering an intimate, adults-only boutique setting provides a truly unique and authentically Fijian experience where every request is met, every want anticipated, and every expectation exceeded.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world's leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services. At Travel + Leisure Co., a global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Connelly

Phone: (646) 922-7755

Email: jconnelly@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Namale Resort & Spa