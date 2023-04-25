U.S. Shrimp Industry and Congressional Allies Urge International Trade Commission to Maintain Antidumping Orders on Imported Shrimp

PORT ARTHUR, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States shrimp industry recently made its case to maintain antidumping orders on imported shrimp from India, Thailand, and Vietnam before the International Trade Commission (ITC). On April 11, 2023, the ITC conducted a hearing in connection with its Third Sunset Review on the antidumping orders. The American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) presented five witnesses from shrimp processors in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida who relayed stories about the continuing injury caused by ever- increasing volumes of dumped imported shrimp. After the hearing ASPA Board President Trey Pearson urged the industry to keep fighting. "Despite an all-time low market share of 6.3% and extremely low operating margins, ASPA's members remain united and committed to do whatever it takes to survive. We appreciate the Commission providing our members the opportunity to tell their stories in hopes that we continue to have some discipline on imported shrimp."

American Shrimp Processors Association (PRNewswire)

"Despite an all-time low market share of 6.3% and extremely low operating margins, ASPA's members remain united and committed to do whatever it takes to survive. We appreciate the Commission providing our members the opportunity to tell their stories in hopes that we continue to have some discipline on imported shrimp."

Notably, several US Senators and Congressmen weighed in with letters of support to the ITC. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) has long supported the domestic shrimp industry in its battle against unfair trade, noting in his letter to the ITC that "[w]e must use every tool at our disposal to help these hardworking Americans remain competitive and endure that the rich tradition of this industry are passed down to future generations." Senators John Kennedy (R-LA) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), as well as Congressmen Garret Graves (R-LA) and Randy Weber (R-TX) have also supported the industry's efforts either through testimony or otherwise. Trey Pearson thanked the elected officials noting that "the shrimp industry is very fortunate

to have the unwavering support of many elected officials who recognize its cultural and economic significance."

ASPA was joined at the ITC hearing by members of the Southern Shrimp Alliance who also raised their voices in support of the antidumping orders and likewise thanked the elected officials for sending letters.

The ITC will vote on maintaining or revoking the antidumping orders on June 1, 2023.

Media Contact:

Edward T. Hayes 504-585-7500 ehayes@leakeandersson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Shrimp Processors Association