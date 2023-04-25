Kakao Games is a leading game company with exceptional development capacity and partnerships with major gaming companies

To contribute to the expansion and development of the WEMIX3.0 mega-ecosystem through blockchain game development and cross-chain collaboration via subsidiary Metabora

SEOUL, South Korea, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading blockchain developer WEMIX today welcomed Kakao Games as WONDER 21 of the 40 WONDERS, the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet's Node Council Partners (NCPs).

WEMIX3.0 Welcomes Kakao Games as Node Council Partner ‘WONDER 21’ (PRNewswire)

Kakao Games is leading the global game market through its exceptional game development capabilities and partnerships with major domestic and global game companies. Its partnerships with major domestic and global game companies are also notable. As a publisher and developer, it boasts a game lineup in the global market covering diversified genres and platforms.

The company is strengthening its blockchain business in the global market by expanding its blockchain game lineup centered on its subsidiary Metabora. Kakao Games also plans to contribute to the expansion and development of the WEMIX3.0 mega-ecosystem by developing blockchain games and cross-chain collaboration through Metabora.

The WEMIX3.0 mega-ecosystem is becoming more advanced with 40 WONDERS serving as its axis. 40 WONDERS is made up of technology partners that secure the stable operation and innovation of the mainnet and ecosystem partners that contribute to the establishment of the experience cycles of on-& off-chain ecosystem. WONDERS validate the transactions and blocks of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet and maintain the connections with additional nodes for stable operations. Unique identification numbers from 1 to 40 can be chosen by the partner, which will play a critical role in ensuring the integrity and security of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet.

WONDER DAO recently joined 40 WONDERS as the first WEMIX DAO NCP, and blockchain companies with proven track records will continue to join and contribute to the mega-ecosystem, building a foundation for the new Web3 life.

More information on 40 WONDERS can be found at https://40wonders.wemix.com .

About Wemade

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based Wemade is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through subsidiary WEMIX, Wemade aims to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that offers a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services for everyone.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd