The 133rd Canton Fair Presents Daily-Use Products with a Focus on Eco-Friendliness and Functionality

GUANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second phase of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), running from April 23 to 27, showcases a diverse selection of daily-use products. With a focus on quality and functionality, buyers can explore an extensive range of options, including kitchenware, furniture, and home decorations, aimed at improving the daily lives of more people.

At the exhibition, Guangdong Jinhui Knife and Scissors Incorporated Co., Ltd. (Jinhui) is showcasing two new products that stand out for their environmental focus and functionality. "Our commitment to creating eco-friendly products is our response to the growing awareness of global sustainability," said Joe Zhong, General Manager of Jinhui."Our new product is made from over 65% recycled materials, with a plastic-free design and a wooden handle sourced from a specially planted area for product use. By using recyclable and traceable materials, we aim to reduce our environmental impact while providing customers with high-quality, sustainable products."

In addition, the company has developed a technology to address the shrinkage problem of the wooden handle, ensuring that the entire product series is fully recyclable, traceable, and environmentally friendly. The packaging is also made from biodegradable products, emphasizing the recyclable concept, and further reducing the product's environmental impact.

Another product from Jinhui that has garnered much attention is the award-winning Yinjin knives from Wangmazi, a centuries-old brand owned by Jinhui. These Chinese knives are designed for versatile use in Chinese kitchens and were awarded the prestigious iF award in 2022.

Bazhou NuoYiEr Display Rack Co.,Ltd. (NuoYiEr) is another standout exhibitor showcasing its latest products, including half-surrounding chairs and new bow-shaped chairs. The half-surrounding chairs are designed for long-lasting comfort, with chair legs that can support more weight for added durability. The bow-shaped chairs feature a more mature spray coating process, ensuring a longer product lifespan.

Specializing in professional furniture manufacturing, NuoYiEr offers a wide range of office, hotel, and home furniture to meet the diverse needs of customers. Their products are popular worldwide for their simple yet practical design and excellent quality, with exports to over 30 countries and regions. The company places a strong emphasis on technology and high-tech equipment to ensure precise and efficient production.

