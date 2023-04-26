Lolë Grows Portfolio with Acquisition of époque évolution, a Premium Sustainable Womenswear Brand

The popular active lifestyle company welcomes fellow conscious fashion retailer to the Lolë Brands family in new partnership

MONTREAL, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Lolë, a global apparel brand producing elevated athleisure, active and outerwear designed to last, announced its recent acquisition of San Francisco-based époque évolution, an upscale, female-founded collection of ethically crafted, high fashion and function everyday essentials for women.

With a shared mission of creating chic yet highly versatile and durable designs—along with a brand ethos based on smart consumption and sustainability—the like-minded brands will continue as independent collections while entering an era of mutual growth with this strategic partnership.

Lolë has long envisioned growing a portfolio of synergistic brands, and époque évolution presented a unique opportunity to bring in a beloved independent label with a strong following in the US, and one with deep roots in sustainable fashion. Both companies are committed to reducing their collective carbon footprint, choosing sustainable, organic and recycled materials, and working only with ethical, environmentally conscious producers.

"We're thrilled to welcome époque évolution and its founder, Nancy Taylor, to the Lolë family," says Todd Steele, Lolë CEO. "She brings decades of design experience, along with extensive knowledge and innovation in sustainable fashion, and we look forward to seeing how both brands evolve in this exciting new chapter." Taylor will maintain her current role at époque évolution while also stepping into the role of Head of Design and Creative Director for Lolë.

After holding senior design positions at Athleta and Gaiam before starting époque évolution in 2018, Taylor witnessed a real need for change in the way things were done in fast fashion. "It's all about choices: better materials, better production partners. We've proven that you can be fashionable in a way that functions in your real life, and maintains environmentally sound values," says Taylor. "This is an incredible opportunity to grow the brand with the help of Lolë's amazing team, operations and distribution network."

époque évolution will soon be available in Lolë retail locations and aims to expand across North America and Europe, both via ecommerce and select boutique retailers.

