Pega's Focus on Client Success Drives Strong Results in Q1 2023

Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
  • Annual contract value (ACV) grows 15% year over year (constant currency)
  • Focus on profitable growth leads to significant cash generation
  • Pega Cloud gross margin reaches 72%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc., the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

ACV Growth
"I'm pleased with our strong start to the year and progress against our 2023 goals," said Alan Trefler, Pega founder and CEO. "Our commitment to deep client engagement is perfectly suited to our clients and the times, and we continue to see tremendous opportunity for growth."

"Our team delivered well on our three most important financial metrics of ACV growth, free cash flow, and backlog," said Ken Stillwell, Pega COO and CFO. "There's great excitement throughout our team on our journey to becoming a Rule of 40 company."

Financial and performance metrics (1)






(Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023


2022


Change

Total revenue

$         325,472


$        376,307


(14) %

Net (loss) - GAAP

$          (20,774)


$              (379)


*

Net income - non-GAAP

$           19,220


$          50,174


(62) %

Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP

$              (0.25)


$              0.00


*

Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP

$               0.23


$              0.59


(61) %

* not meaningful

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,


Change

2023


2022


Pega Cloud

$  107,879

33 %


$    90,317

24 %


$    17,562

19 %

Maintenance

79,630

25 %


79,716

21 %


(86)

— %

Subscription services

187,509

58 %


170,033

45 %


17,476

10 %

Subscription license

84,527

26 %


137,533

37 %


(53,006)

(39) %

Subscription

272,036

84 %


307,566

82 %


(35,530)

(12) %

Perpetual license

403

— %


7,440

2 %


(7,037)

(95) %

Consulting

53,033

16 %


61,301

16 %


(8,268)

(13) %


$  325,472

100 %


$  376,307

100 %


$   (50,835)

(14) %


(1)  See the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures.


Note: Constant currency ACV and Backlog are calculated by applying the Q1 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic), 1-201-689-8470 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606804&tp_key=1167d38249) by logging onto pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to or a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures are at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

  • our future financial performance and business plans;
  • the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
  • the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;
  • the timing of revenue recognition;
  • management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
  • variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
  • reliance on key personnel;
  • global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including impacts from public health emergencies and the war in Ukraine;
  • reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;
  • compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;
  • the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;
  • foreign currency exchange rates;
  • the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;
  • security breaches and security flaws;
  • our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;
  • our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp.;
  • our client retention rate; and
  • management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of April 26, 2023.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges - from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit https://www.pega.com

Press contact:
Lisa Pintchman
VP, Corporate Communications
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com
617-866-6022
Twitter: @pega

Investor contact:
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
617-498-8968

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,


2023


2022

Revenue




Subscription services

$               187,509


$               170,033

Subscription license

84,527


137,533

Consulting

53,033


61,301

Perpetual license

403


7,440

Total revenue

325,472


376,307

Cost of revenue




Subscription services

36,864


32,030

Subscription license

719


622

Consulting

60,348


55,511

Perpetual license

3


34

Total cost of revenue

97,934


88,197

Gross profit

227,538


288,110

Operating expenses




Selling and marketing

149,797


162,236

Research and development

75,376


71,490

General and administrative

23,110


35,764

Restructuring

1,461


Total operating expenses

249,744


269,490

(Loss) income from operations

(22,206)


18,620

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain

(2,675)


2,876

Interest income

1,485


207

Interest expense

(1,918)


(1,946)

Gain (loss) on capped call transactions

3,206


(30,560)

Other income, net

6,583


2,741

(Loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(15,525)


(8,062)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

5,249


(7,683)

Net (loss)

$               (20,774)


$                   (379)

(Loss) per share




Basic

$                  (0.25)


$                     —

Diluted

$                  (0.25)


$                     —

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding




Basic

82,604


81,680

Diluted

82,604


81,680

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                   168,318


$                  145,054

Marketable securities

155,564


152,167

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

323,882


297,221

Accounts receivable

201,585


255,150

Unbilled receivables

196,279


213,719

Other current assets

73,982


80,388

Total current assets

795,728


846,478

Unbilled receivables

79,704


95,806

Goodwill

81,434


81,399

Other long-term assets

324,975


333,989

Total assets

$                 1,281,841


$                1,357,672

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                    12,565


$                   18,195

Accrued expenses

45,432


50,355

Accrued compensation and related expenses

56,574


127,728

Deferred revenue

342,591


325,212

Other current liabilities

17,802


17,450

Total current liabilities

474,964


538,940

Convertible senior notes, net

561,655


593,609

Operating lease liabilities

76,082


79,152

Other long-term liabilities

14,644


15,128

Total liabilities

1,127,345


1,226,829

Total stockholders' equity

154,496


130,843

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                 1,281,841


$                1,357,672

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,


2023


2022

Net (loss)

$                   (20,774)


$                      (379)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by operating activities




Non-cash items

59,766


70,827

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net

29,115


(55,332)

Cash provided by operating activities

68,107


15,116

Cash (used in) investing activities

(14,413)


(6,082)

Cash (used in) financing activities

(29,372)


(35,918)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

782


(310)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

25,104


(27,194)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

145,054


159,965

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$                   170,158


$                  132,771

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023


2022


Change

Net (loss) - GAAP

$     (20,774)


$          (379)


*

Stock-based compensation (1)

42,557


28,227



Capped call transactions

(3,206)


30,560



Legal fees

1,476


17,368



Restructuring

1,461




Interest on convertible senior notes

728


719



Amortization of intangible assets

1,049


972



Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

2,675


(2,876)



Other

(6,574)


(2,582)



Income tax effects (2)

(172)


(21,835)



Net income - non-GAAP

$      19,220


$      50,174


(62) %







Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP

$         (0.25)


$        0.00


*

non-GAAP adjustments

0.48


0.59



Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP

$         0.23


$         0.59


(61) %







Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

82,604


81,680


1 %

Stock-based compensation

762


2,743



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP

83,366


84,423


(1) %

* not meaningful

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

  • Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.
  • Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Legal fees: Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Restructuring: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Interest on convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Foreign currency transaction loss (gain): We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Other: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments and repurchases of Convertible Senior Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

(1) Stock-based compensation:



Three Months Ended

March 31,


2023


2022

Cost of revenue

$                 8,912


$               6,378

Selling and marketing

17,661


10,958

Research and development

9,060


7,346

General and administrative

6,924


3,545


$               42,557


$             28,227

Income tax benefit

$                   (672)


$              (5,311)


(2) Effective income tax rates:



Three Months Ended

March 31,


2023


2022

GAAP

(34) %


95 %

non-GAAP

22 %


22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023


2022


Change

Cash provided by operating activities

$      68,107


$      15,116


351 %

Investment in property and equipment

(11,487)


(6,657)



Legal fees

1,515


6,887



Restructuring

14,458




Interest on convertible senior notes

$        2,250


$        2,250



Free cash flow

$      74,843


$      17,596


325 %







Total revenue

$    325,472


$    376,307



Free cash flow margin

23 %


5 %



Our non-GAAP free cash flow measures reflect the following adjustments:

  • Investment in property and equipment: Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Legal fees: Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Restructuring: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Interest on convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe excluding the interest payments provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE

(in thousands, except percentages)


Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors.


In 2023, we changed our ACV calculation methodology for maintenance and all contracts less than 12 months to align with other contract types. Previously disclosed ACV amounts have been updated to allow for comparability.



March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022


Change

Pega Cloud

$                 490,568


$                 406,022


$                  84,546

21 %

Maintenance

323,760


317,564


6,196

2 %

Subscription services

814,328


723,586


90,742

13 %

Subscription license

359,323


313,635


45,688

15 %


$                1,173,651


$                1,037,221


$                 136,430

13 %


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2022


September 30, 2022


December 31, 2022

Pega Cloud

$                 406,022


408,331


421,577


458,619

Maintenance

317,564


307,223


302,763


318,400

Subscription services

723,586


715,554


724,340


777,019

Subscription license

313,635


310,431


315,241


348,682


$                1,037,221


$                1,025,985


$                1,039,581


$                1,125,701

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

BACKLOG

(in thousands, except percentages)


Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:

As of March 31, 2023:



Subscription services


Subscription license


Perpetual license


Consulting


Total

Maintenance


Pega Cloud





1 year or less

$       235,315


$       389,632


$         35,346


$          5,262


$         41,203


$       706,758

54 %

1-2 years

66,272


239,228


3,215


2,252


6,653


317,620

24 %

2-3 years

29,295


131,085


6,777



2,292


169,449

13 %

Greater than 3 years

7,479


106,778





114,257

9 %


$       338,361


$       866,723


$         45,338


$          7,514


$         50,148


$     1,308,084

100 %

% of Total

26 %


66 %


3 %


1 %


4 %


100 %


Change since March 31, 2022













$        (10,721)


$       177,239


$        (22,381)


$         (6,524)


$         (5,866)


$       131,747



(3) %


26 %


(33) %


(46) %


(10) %


11 %



As of March 31, 2022:



Subscription services


Subscription license


Perpetual license


Consulting


Total

Maintenance


Pega Cloud





1 year or less

$       228,984


$       329,857


$         47,428


$          7,281


$         40,661


$       654,211

55 %

1-2 years

63,870


208,875


16,111


4,505


10,955


304,316

26 %

2-3 years

33,617


106,156


2,422


2,252


3,876


148,323

13 %

Greater than 3 years

22,611


44,596


1,758



522


69,487

6 %


$       349,082


$       689,484


$         67,719


$         14,038


$         56,014


$     1,176,337

100 %

% of Total

29 %


59 %


6 %


1 %


5 %


100 %


PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG

(in millions, except percentages)



Q1 2023


1 Year Growth Rate

Backlog - GAAP

$                    1,308


11 %

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates

28


3 %

Backlog - Constant Currency

$                  1,336


14 %

Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying the Q1 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.

Cash Flow Growth
Backlog Growth
The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)
