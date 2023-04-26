VAI RESORT TO DEBUT IN 2024: ARIZONA'S LARGEST AND BOLDEST HOTEL, ENTERTAINMENT AND CULINARY DESTINATION

First Hotel Property to Create a Live Music Venue with Rooms

Four Towers, Over 1100 Rooms, Suites + Villas, VAI music and entertainment venue featuring a $40 Million State-Of-The-Art Stage,12 Signature Restaurants, Konos Island and Beach Oasis, Luxury Spa, Nightclub Venue, Rides, Attractions, Curated Retail and Art Installations

PHOENIX, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a $1 billion, 60-acre resort oasis destination rising from the Arizona desert landscape. Imagine a hotel room transforming into the most incredible concert seat to view world-renowned artists and entertainers performing from the $40 million VAI stage in an unprecedented amphitheater and live entertainment venue. Imagine an island escape inspired by the most exotic beaches in the world now set at the center of a resort destination. It takes a visionary to go beyond imagining and disrupt the status quo. With the arrival of Arizona's new VAI Resort in 2024, the luxury travel, hospitality, and entertainment experience will evolve and transform. Led by Grant Fisher, the 27-year-old hospitality entrepreneur, and the VAI Global Development team, VAI is the manifestation of a dream to create the world's most iconic resort in the most unexpected yet perfect location.

"Traveling has always been a passion of mine, and it's what inspired me to dream big. VAI Resort was born from my experiences exploring different parts of the world and wanting to bring this global perspective to my backyard," says Grant Fisher, President and CEO of VAI Global Development and an Arizona native. "Our mission is to redefine the luxury hospitality experience while incorporating the thrill of live entertainment. VAI is a one-of-a-kind destination set to exceed all expectations and leave a lasting impression on our guests."

Upon opening, VAI Resort will not only be the largest hotel resort destination in the state of Arizona, but it will also be the most dynamic. Ideally set in Glendale, at the heart of Metro Phoenix, VAI will redefine the concept of a full-service resort hotel by delivering a multi-faceted experience. With an overall design inspired by the sounds and rhythms of music, state-of-the-art entertainment venues, curated culinary concepts, and a first-of-its-kind, live music and concert venue, VAI will live up to the spirit of the word which is described as: a behavior, a lifestyle. Synonym for "awesome." Something or someone can be qualified as "vai" when it reaches a peak of motivation and total fun."

Offering more than 1,100 luxury rooms, suites, and villas across four distinct towers, Muse, Rhythm, Cadence and VAI Villas guests can select the perfect accommodations to match their aura, curated by world-renowned artists and architects.

Entertainment@VAI:

A new multi-level, multi-functional live music and concert venue will attract the biggest names in music and comedy to perform under the desert stars. It will also transform 160 Muse Tower guest rooms with private balconies into the best seats in the house. This venue creates an unforgettable live music experience for fans and the unprecedented venue brings together 8,000+ fans for an unforgettable entertainment experience by creating multiple viewing options that are never more than 200 ft away from their favorite performer.

Attractions, Dining, Nightlife and More @VAI

VAI offers a pristine 5-acre swimming oasis and temperature-controlled white sand beaches for year-round enjoyment. Konos Island, the country's largest man-made party island, is a 52,000-square-foot marvel complete with a restaurant, private cabanas, a DJ booth, and a 16-person aerial bar ideal for sipping cocktails while enjoying panoramic views from 130 feet in the sky. The VAI experience also includes 12 upscale restaurants; 10 exclusive bars and lounges; a shopping corridor with high-end retail; the world's first Mattel Adventure Park™ and much more. VAI will revolutionize the world of experiential luxury hospitality, promising an indulgent escape from the ordinary.

