Wipfli partners with Sustain.Life to offer ESG and carbon accounting services

MILWAUKEE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli LLP announced today it has teamed with Sustain.Life to offer effective software solutions for clients to measure, manage and report future sustainability initiatives. Through this partnership, Wipfli clients may now access a wide range of essential carbon accounting, ESG (environmental, social and governance) management and reduction services, along with resources to help forge a path to meet their emissions goals.

"Sustain.Life is thrilled to align with Wipfli, an advocate for ESG in the comprehensive risk analysis of business and industry," said Oran Bambrick, senior director of partnerships at Sustain.Life. "With the regulatory landscape evolving and taking shape, the right platforms and tools must be in place to enable an organization's success, and we believe that can be done through a combination of our cutting-edge software and Wipfli's expert services."

"ESG is essential to future-proofing business and, with our Sustain.Life partnership, Wipfli clients will have the ability to proactively consider and measure their sustainability efforts," said Robert Cedergren, partner at Wipfli and leader of Wipfli's risk advisory practice. "With the SEC's proposed climate disclosure expected to be finalized this month, it's imperative all organizations consider their futures and how they will authentically implement ESG strategy and reporting.

"Wipfli is excited to have the tools to help them achieve this credibility. We've found Sustain.Life's tools and talent to be among the best in class to meet our clients' current and future needs."

Cedergren said a strong ESG program can be an indicator a company is managing its risks, reducing costs and proactively evolving to stay ahead of market demands. He also noted investment in ESG is an investment in a company's long-term health and resiliency.

Not only are investors looking to ESG as an indicator of a company's long-term financial health and resiliency to risk, consumers and potential employees are looking at companies' ESG ratings to reward good corporate citizenship — spending their dollars with companies that support their values.

While the financial benefits might be clear, the how-to can be daunting. The first step in turning ESG concepts into action is by developing a practical strategy that leads to tangible — and reportable — results.

To learn more about how Wipfli can help, visit wipfli.com/services/consulting/esg-services.

About Sustain.Life

Sustain.Life is the SaaS platform — and Certified B Corporation — that helps future-proof companies by decarbonizing and taking climate action. Launched in 2021, Sustain.Life provides ESG and carbon accounting tools that empower organizations to embrace sustainability, manage and mitigate carbon emissions, reduce costs and stand out to customers, investors and other stakeholders.

About Wipfli

With more than 70,000 clients and approximately 3,100 associates, Wipfli ranks among the largest accounting and advisory firms in the nation. We bring integrated solutions to help our clients turn data into insights, optimize workflows, increase margins and transform through digital innovation.

