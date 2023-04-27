Best Egg and AppFolio to Offer Renters a Flexible and Personalized Payment Solution

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, a financial platform that offers simple solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial life, has announced a strategic partnership with AppFolio, Inc., a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry.

Best Egg, which is owned by Marlette Holdings, Inc. will be integrating its Flexible Rent solution into the AppFolio Property Manager resident portal. This integration will provide more than seven million renters across the U.S. with a flexible and personalized rent payment option without the need to leave their resident portal.

"Our partnership with AppFolio is a critical step in making Flexible Rent available to more renters throughout the U.S.," said David Sullivan, Managing Director of Flexible Rent at Best Egg. "With this partnership, Best Egg and AppFolio are paving the way for a more flexible and personalized future of rent payments, making it easier for renters to manage their finances and live with greater financial confidence."

Starting in the second quarter of this year, residents whose property manager uses AppFolio Property Manager can choose Best Egg Flexible Rent as a payment option directly from the resident portal.

Flexible Rent enhances both the renter and the property manager experience. At no additional cost to property managers, Flexible Rent gives property managers peace of mind that rents are received on time. Additionally, Flexible Rent offers property managers an innovative and diversified approach to receiving rents that is appealing to renters valuing financial flexibility.

This convenient payment solution provides renters with the flexibility to divide their rental payments into smaller, more manageable amounts that can be paid throughout the month. With this option, renters can easily take charge of their finances and reduce the financial strain associated with paying one of their most significant recurring expenses.

"We are excited to partner with an outstanding team of accomplished innovators at AppFolio to offer renters and multifamily property managers a seamless and innovative payment solution," said Brady Nolan, Chief Business Officer of Flexible Rent at Best Egg. "AppFolio and Best Egg share a commitment to leading the industry forward. Together, we expect to revolutionize the rent payment experience for millions of renters, promoting greater financial balance each month."

About Best Egg

Owned by Marlette Holdings, Inc., Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loan, credit card, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.

