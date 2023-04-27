Millions Reached as Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Partners with Sandals Emerald Bay, Exuma for Live Radio Broadcasts

GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- – Approximately 3 million radio listeners, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter users across key markets in North America were reached when The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) recently partnered with Sandals Emerald Bay in hosting the second live radio remote of 2023 at the resort in The Exumas. The live radio remotes aimed to reach a wider group of travellers and drive vacationers to The Bahamas.

From April 2-April 3, 2023 radio personalities from 15 radio stations in the U.S. and two from Canada broadcasted live on their popular programs and social media sites about The Islands of The Bahamas and Sandals' luxury amenities as the ultimate vacation spot.

Hosting media partners provided a grand opportunity for BMOTIA to connect with listeners in various key markets while showcasing The Bahamas as a prime destination for visitors and inspiring travel.

The Exumas, home to the breathtaking Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort, is one of The Bahamas' 16 unique island destinations.

The live radio broadcasts aired in New York; Philadelphia; Charlotte; Jacksonville; Orlando; Miami; Washington, DC; Dallas; Atlanta and Toronto.

Following the two-day live remotes, the stations ran a minimum of two weeks of on-air and digital promotions.

Sandals also partnered with American Airlines and listeners were given a chance to win one of several luxury 4-day/3-night vacations for two at Sandals complete with American Airlines round trip airfare for two. 45 prize packages were offered to a number of radio stations.

Jeremy Mutton, General Manager of the resort, said, "It is unbelievable the audience that this broadcast reaches. Mutton said the 17 radio stations "garnered total visitors of 3 million, which is huge". "We are bringing The Bahamas to the listeners' favorite radio show," he added.

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

