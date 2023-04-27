Pop! Retro Chuck E. Cheese 1st Edition Announced to Surprise Fans

Available this summer online and at select Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the beloved family entertainment and restaurant brand, announced it's first-of-its-kind, Pop! Retro Chuck E. Cheese vinyl figure. Part of the brand's growing nostalgia memorabilia line, fans of the iconic brand will be able to get their hands on this collector's item this summer.

The Pop! Retro Chuck E. Cheese is a highly detailed figure of the classic Chuck E. Cheese character, during his skateboarding days wearing his iconic purple shirt, and green shorts and is holding a signature Token -- a rich part of the brand’s history. (PRNewswire)

The Pop! Retro Chuck E. Cheese is a highly detailed figure of the classic Chuck E. Cheese character, during his skateboarding days wearing his iconic purple shirt, and green shorts and is holding a signature Token -- a rich part of the brand's history. The figure is approximately 4.15 inches tall and comes in window box packaging, featuring the brand's logo from the early 2000's. Sure to delight fans of all ages, the Retro Chuck E. Cheese Pop! will retail for $12 and will be available online at Funko and may pop up in select Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers!

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Funko to bring this exciting new retro product to our fans," said, Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Media, Licensing and Entertainment at Chuck E Cheese. "Our iconic character has been a beloved part of family entertainment for decades, and we know that this collectible figure will be a hit with both kids and adults alike."

This licensing collaboration is part of the brand's strategic initiatives from the Licensing and Entertainment division, which aims to expand the brand beyond the traditional family entertainment center. The company is focused on developing new products, partnerships, and experiences that bring the joy of Chuck E. Cheese to fans everywhere.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

For questions, please contact:

Alejandra Brady

CEC Entertainment

alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com

972-504-1320

Chuck E. Cheese Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC