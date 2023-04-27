Prelude Network® and Leading Fertility Organizations Launch Discounted Family Building Program for Medical Residents

First-of-its-Kind and Inclusive Program Empowers Next Generation of Healthcare Professionals with Premium Fertility Services and Products at Discounted Rates

HOUSTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), North America's largest network of premium fertility clinics and part of Inception Fertility™, announces today it is partnering with leading fertility organizations to launch a comprehensive program exclusively for medical residents. The Family Building for Medical Residents program aims to support medical residents on their journey to parenthood by providing access to discounted, premium fertility services and products.

The Prelude Network (PRNewswire)

The program offers medical residents discounted services and products including third-party reproduction services, fertility preservation, IVF and IUI, cryostorage, as well as pharmacy and nutritional support services. Family Building for Medical Residents is open to women, men, and those within the LGBTQ+ community.

As part of the program, medical residents in any residency program in the United States or Canada for any medical specialty will have access to Prelude's Resident Care Coordinators, who provide personalized support throughout the process. The program also offers financing options through Future Family, Prelude's newest partner and a national platform for family-building with flexible financial plans and concierge support services.

"By collaborating and combining the expertise, resources, and services of our Inception brands, we are providing a comprehensive care journey for medical residents and empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals in their family-building journeys," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility.

The program is unique in its inclusivity, as well as its collaboration between North America's leading fertility companies. Other organizations within the Inception family of brands participating in Family Building for Medical Residents include HavenCryo™, a long-term tissue storage solution that offers secure and advanced cryopreservation technologies; NutraBloom®, expertly formulated supplements that support women's and men's health and wellness goals from preconception and beyond, and InspireRX, a specialty online fertility pharmacy exclusive to Prelude patients. MyEggBank®, one of North America's largest frozen donor egg banks, provides additional support to those looking to build their families through third-party reproductive services, like egg donation.

"We are proud to offer Family Building for Medical Residents and, within that, a package of services and products that are differentiated, accessible, price competitive, and most importantly, inclusive," adds Farnsworth.

Medical residents interested in learning more about the Family Building for Medical Residents program can visit https://fbmr.preludefertility.com

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

Media Contact:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

MHumphreys@kruppagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Prelude Network