Sempra Recognized Among ‘America’s Best Employers for Diversity’

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) is one of 'America's Best Employers for Diversity' according to Forbes, marking the fifth consecutive year the company earned a spot on the annual list. Notably, Sempra ranked 28 out of 500 companies on the list, higher than all other utility holding companies.

"As we strive to foster a high-performance culture of belonging that celebrates our diversity and enables our employees to thrive, we are honored to again be recognized by Forbes as one of America's top workplaces for diversity," said Mitch Mitchell senior vice president of diversity and community partnerships for Sempra. "Our success is fueled by the unique lived experiences and diverse contributions of the 20,000 employees from across our family of companies."

Championing People and Diversity

The recognition comes as Sempra celebrates its 25th anniversary, honoring the thousands of employees across its family of companies whose commitment to service and championing others is central to its high-performance culture and success.

In 2022, women represented 34% of Sempra leadership and people of color made up 59% of the company's U.S. workforce. Throughout the year, the company advanced opportunities to further promote diversity and inclusion among its employees through direct engagement, employee resource groups and enterprise-wide events covering topics such as allyship in action and mental health awareness. Sempra's efforts to build its high-performance culture is captured in the expansion of employee resource groups (ERG) with 17 ERGs established across the enterprise to support the needs of the workforce, foster a stronger sense of belonging and cultivate a working environment of understanding and openness.

Recognizing Leaders of Diversity

Forbes' annual list recognizes and commends U.S. companies that are leading in diversity practices. This year's rankings were based on survey results from approximately 45,000 U.S. employees as well as an analysis of companies' diversity-related practices such as the presence of resource groups within the company, the transparency of diversity data, and the share of women in board and executive positions.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

