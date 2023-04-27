Study Shows One of the Most Common Symptoms of Menopause Is Severely Undertreated: 83% of Women Experience Vaginal Dryness, Yet Only 7% Treat It.¹

And most who do treat are not actually resolving the underlying issue—enter Via vaginal moisturizer by Solv Wellness®.

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If vaginal dryness is one of the most common symptoms of menopause, why is it one of the least treated? While there isn't one straight answer, most agree it's because the topic isn't discussed nearly enough between women and their health care providers. The likely reason is a perfect storm of issues related to lack of menopausal care specialists.2 Women either don't want to, or don't realize they can, discuss options with providers, or providers either don't have the time or lack the training on how to have these conversations with patients.

Via is made with the highest-quality ingredients intentionally chosen based on their unique contributions: hyaluronic acid, a humectant with potent water-binding capacity; CoQ10 and next-generation vitamins E & C, a powerful blend of antioxidants that boost the skin cells; peptides to support collagen and elastin, aiding tissue hydration and resilience and maximizing delivery of other ingredients; and jojoba oil to accelerate wound healing, promote hydration, and give Via its silky texture. (PRNewswire)

Vaginal dryness is one of many symptoms of Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM)—symptoms that are categorized by the loss of estrogen that happens when women enter menopause.3 "Left untreated, vaginal dryness can do more than make sex uncomfortable: it can lead to distressing vaginal and bladder issues, like painful urination, discomfort, and even vaginal and urinary tract infections," says Sophie Fletcher, MD, urologist/FPMRS and Medical Advisory Board Chair for Solv Wellness.

The study conducted by Solv Wellness also revealed that those who don't treat are least likely to have interest in sex, which helps explain why those who do treat most commonly turn to lubricants. The problem with that: the underlying issue of chronic and worsening tissue dryness is left unaddressed.

"When women come to me for issues related to vaginal dryness, whether it's recurrent infections or painful sex, I frequently recommend a vaginal moisturizer. I also recommend lubricants, but they are not a long-term solution for the underlying issue of vaginal dryness," says Brooke Faught, DNP, WHNP-BC, NCMP, FAANP, IF. "Lubricants are thick and viscous, designed to sit on top of the skin to reduce friction during intercourse. Vaginal moisturizers, on the other hand, are designed to be absorbed into the skin, to help change the water content of the cells and ultimately revive the skin tissue. Additionally, vaginal moisturizers are meant to be used regularly to maintain the added levels of moisture, similar to any other kind of moisturizer for the skin on the face or body, while lubricants are intended for episodic use, only during sexual activity." Additionally, many lubricants—and even moisturizers—contain petroleum, which is detrimental to the delicate tissue in the vagina.4

It's commonly held among the health care community that topical estrogen is a safe and highly effective treatment for vaginal dryness—it's the gold standard. However, many women, particularly those with a personal or familial history of breast cancer, are extremely hesitant to use topical estrogen. Seeing a gap in the marketplace between topical estrogen and the available nonhormonal vaginal moisturizers on the marketplace, Dr. Fletcher suggested that the Solv Wellness ownership team consider innovation in this space. The result: Via , a best-in-class, nonhormonal vaginal moisturizer that helps replenish the body's naturally occurring supply of moisture.

"We solicited input and conducted pilot studies to learn from both consumers and health care providers about the current vaginal moisturizers available, and what they were missing. This allowed us to create a best-in-class alternative, using the highest-quality ingredients and cutting-edge technology, to deliver a product women would love and health care providers could really get behind," says Terri Wade, co-founder and CEO of Solv Wellness.

"Throughout my career, I've seen many patients whom I felt needed a product with zero estrogen that I could recommend with absolute confidence that was not just a mixture of some random emollients that nobody really understood, but that had been truly vetted by experts with dermatological experience and that provided a real moisturizing benefit that would cause no harm," says Dr. Fletcher. "While I initiated the idea for Via, I have to give credit to the team that was involved in its development. Everyone from the medical scientists who developed the formulation to the physicians with expertise in female pelvic and sexual health who advised on patient needs and preferences. It is a great product; I love the ingredients. I feel absolutely secure and confident recommending it to all patients, and I'm getting great feedback."

Via is available now at www.solvwellness.com .

About Via by Solv Wellness

Via is a fresh look at what a vaginal moisturizer should be, based on today's science. Via is made with the highest-quality ingredients that were intentionally chosen based on their unique contributions: hyaluronic acid, a humectant with potent water-binding capacity; CoQ10 and next-generation vitamins E & C, a powerful blend of antioxidants that boost the skin cells; peptides to support collagen and elastin, aiding tissue hydration and resilience, and to maximize delivery of other active ingredients (ensuring penetration of the epidermis and dermis); and jojoba oil to accelerate wound healing, promote hydration, and give Via its serum-like, silky texture. Via has been cleared by the FDA for safety and efficacy. Via is a water-based moisturizer that can be used safely in the vagina to treat vaginal dryness. Via is compatible with latex and polyisoprene condoms, but not with polyurethane condoms.

About Solv Wellness

Solv Wellness, LLC, formerly known as Trophikos, LLC, delivers high-quality products backed by science for women on the menopause spectrum. For too long, female pelvic health has been significantly underserved, and as a result, many women suffer in silence, grinning and bearing discomfort because they're unaware of recent advances in product development. Solv Wellness believes women deserve high-quality products that actually work. Solv Wellness is the company behind Ellura, a medical-grade daily supplement for the non-antibiotic management of recurrent urinary tract infections. Ellura is the only cranberry supplement made from Gikacran®, a compound comprised of 100% soluble (bioavailable) proanthocyanidins (PAC), the active ingredient responsible for bacterial anti-adhesion. Solubility (bioavailability) is key —only the soluble (bioavailable) PAC from concentrated juice extract have this bacteria-blocking power.

For more information about Solv Wellness and its product offerings, visit solvwellness.com .

For scientific data, dosing information, and more, please visit hcp.solvwellness.com .

