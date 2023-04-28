Lug Launches Spring Apparel Line on QVC, Continuing its Success Story

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lug, a leading brand in the handbag and accessory industry, is excited to announce the launch of its Spring 2023 Apparel Line on QVC. The Spring Line includes various pieces, including dresses, tops, and loungewear, designed to provide style and functionality. In addition, Lug's unique prints and colors are reflected throughout the collection, making it easy for customers to mix and match their favorite pieces.

Lug Boomerang Relaxed Tee & Cropped Pant Set (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to bring our Spring Apparel line to QVC and introduce our lugnuts to our new apparel collection," said Ami Richter, Co-founder of Lug. "Our apparel line is an extension of our brand and values, providing practical and stylish solutions that fit the needs of modern women."

Lug has a loyal fan base of "lugnuts" who collect and appreciate Lug's unique prints and colors. The Spring Apparel line builds on this community by offering versatile and fashionable pieces that fit seamlessly into their lifestyles.

"Lug has perfected the art of functionality in their handbags and accessories, and now they are bringing those elements that our customers know and love to this loungewear collection," said Lauren Smith, DMM, Accessories and Footwear, QVC. "This collection perfectly blends comfort and fashion with essential must-have pieces in stylish colors and prints. Our customers will be excited to add Lug to their wardrobes."

The Lug brand has a reputation for creating high-quality and functional products that its customers love. With its Spring Apparel line launch on QVC, Lug is continuing its success story and expanding its reach to a broader audience.

"We've put a lot of thought and care into designing this new line, and we're confident that customers will love it as much as we do," said Jason Richter, Co-founder of Lug. "We're excited to partner with QVC to bring these products to a wider audience, and we can't wait to see the response."

Lug's Spring 2023 Apparel makes its debut on QVC on Friday, April 28th, 2023, and customers can expect the same quality and style that the brand is known for. With a range of pieces, there's something for everyone in this exciting new collection.

About Lug:

Founded in 2005 by Ami and Jason Richter, Lug is a leading designer and manufacturer of lifestyle bags and accessories. Focusing on innovative design and attention to detail, the company offers various products, including travel bags, handbags, and accessories. Lug's mission is to provide customers with fashionable, functional, and durable products that make life more organized and enjoyable.

Lug has been featured in the media, including InStyle, O, The Oprah Magazine, and People StyleWatch, which has helped the brand to gain a loyal following among consumers. The brand has also been the official bag for the SAG Awards and Golden Globe Awards for multiple years, which is a testament to the quality and style of its products.

Lug will also be the presenting sponsor of The Walt Disney Company's most significant event of the year, at Destination D23 this September in Orlando, Fl, celebrating Disney's 100th Anniversary.

For more information, please visit www.luglife.com.

Lug Swing High Low Dress (PRNewswire)

Lug Shimmy Brushed Jersey Zip Up with functional Eyeglasses Holder (PRNewswire)

Shop Lug, the popular lifestyle brand of handbags and accessories by visiting www.luglife.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Lug Companies