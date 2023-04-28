Registration is Open for CALSTART's 2023 National Conference!

The conference will be held in San Diego, California on May 17, 2023, and will focus on the next 30 years in clean transportation.

PASADENA, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CALSTART was born almost 30 years ago, with its twin goals being to improve air quality and create jobs in clean transportation. With the help of over 300 dedicated member organizations, those goals have become a reality with the surge of on- and off-road electric vehicle adoption, and the attendant drop in harmful vehicle emissions, throughout the country. While we've seen growth in zero-emission vehicles and an increase in job opportunities, we also see new challenges for the industry. Now that the Biden-Harris Administration has signed the Global Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on behalf of the United States, and with the new EPA-proposed rules for light- and heavy-duty vehicles, what do the next 30 years in clean transportation look like for our country?

CALSTART's 2023 National Conference traces the organization's evolution as a changemaker in the zero-emission transportation industry. Throughout the event, CALSTART staff will host a dynamic group of EV industry leaders, government officials and policymakers, and lead them in exploring the options and best practices to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and infrastructure worldwide. CALSTART will also present the winners of the prestigious Blue Sky Award™, which recognizes outstanding market contributions to advance sustainable transportation. The event will close with remarks from CALSTART's CEO, John Boesel; a reception will follow.

"At our National Conference, we're bringing the decisionmakers and industry leaders together to further our goal to halve emissions by 2030: the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act and the proposed EPA Phase 3 emission rules provide the framework and direction for clean transportation," says John Boesel, CEO, CALSTART. "Our members are the innovators leading zero-emission technology and will accelerate the industry to even faster growth."

About CALSTART

A nonprofit consortium with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado, California and central Europe and partners world-wide, CALSTART works with 300+ member company and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient, and clean high-tech transportation industry. We overcome barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles. CALSTART is changing transportation for good.

