Appian Announces New Partner Program to Drive Growth and Accelerate Customer Value

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today at Appian World 2023 the launch of a new partner program to support partner growth and market differentiation and to help our mutual customers achieve success. This vision includes a new partner program structure, enhanced and facilitated access to training, and financial rewards and incentives.

With uncertain economic times ahead, customers need solid business cases with clear ROI and speed to market. This new partner-driven strategy strengthens Appian's position as a vendor of choice for end-to-end process automation. It benefits customers who will have increased access to Appian's unique value proposition: a unified platform to design, automate, and optimize their most complex process challenges.

"2023 is the year that Appian will become partner-driven," said Chris Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Appian. "My core focus is growing sales through partners and alliances. I passionately believe that when you work together in a true partnership -- all focused on exceeding customer expectations -- you can drive an extraordinary experience for your customers."

Mark Dillon, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Organization at Appian, said, "It's all about focus and structure, awards, and incentives for achieving certain milestones. We have redesigned the partner program to align with our partners' go-to-market strategies and the industries in which they specialize. Aligning resources and collective capabilities in support of our new structure will foster significant collaboration, helping us deliver world-class solutions together for our clients."

Details of the new Appian Partner Program include:

Increased focus on value creation : Through encouraging co-innovation and agility Appian brings greater value to customers and provides the solutions to every single challenge they are facing, fast.

New incentives to foster partner growth : With higher levels of engagement and performance, partners will qualify for greater financial incentives, rewards and discounts. Appian has increased lead-generation opportunities and marketing funds to foster mutual go-to-market strategies.

Enhanced training paths and value-delivery support: Appian's 99% customer retention rate comes from our commitment to value. Our sales consulting and customer success teams are aligned to support our partners in delivering exceptional customer experiences through newly-designed enablement activities, tools and resources. We have enriched our library of online courses and built new interactive content developed by subject matter experts to ensure our partners are always up-to-speed on the latest Appian features and best practices.

Partner experience: Appian customers can locate the perfect partner resource to suit their business needs through our Partner Directory , and then contact the partner directly to begin the conversation. We enforce visibility by featuring "Partners" in the top navigation on our homepage . The Appian Partner Community is also enhanced to ensure our partners can easily access exclusive insights, resources and tools. Appian customers can locate the perfect partner resource to suit their business needs through our, and then contact the partner directly to begin the conversation. We enforce visibility by featuring "Partners" in the top navigation on. Theis also enhanced to ensure our partners can easily access exclusive insights, resources and tools.

Comments from our partners:

"Any transformation starts with trust and teamwork," said Neges Cherukupalli, Senior Vice President & Sales Head FSI at Infosys. "Infosys has been an Appian partner for a very long time and we are very happy to continue building on this successful collaboration, making sure that we are always connected and there is accountability on both sides."

"Our relationship with Appian goes back 14 years and what we have seen since is that every quarter, every year, the platform gets better with new features such as Portals, data fabric, improvements in design applications and user experience. We value that commitment to product excellence and innovation that sets Appian apart from the market," said David Houser, Managing Partner at Bits in Glass.

"When you look at the size and scope of what we do, we are really in a Trust business and making sure that we are doing the right things by our clients," said Joe Kennedy, FS Technology Leader at PWC. "Our clients need their problems that are directly aligned with their business solved immediately and Appian allows us to do that. With Appian we are not addressing a capability but we are addressing a specific business problem that we know exists in a specific industry."

Watch the video " Power of Alliances " to hear directly from our Partners.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

