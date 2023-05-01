Rob Bernshteyn Departs Coupa; Charles Goodman Named Interim CEO

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that Rob Bernshteyn has departed the company after more than 14 years as CEO and Chairman.

"It's been the professional and personal privilege of my lifetime so far to lead this company and help to define Coupa's community-driven strategy and vision. With Business Spend Management, my Coupa colleagues and I proudly galvanized an entirely new category of software innovation," Bernshteyn said. "We developed a community of leaders representing more than 3,500 organizations, along with an ecosystem of partners and suppliers that's become the benchmark of the industry."

"As Charles steps into the interim CEO role, he brings extensive experience in guiding software companies through different stages of transition, leaving Coupa in good hands. With my departure, I leave forever grateful to the entire Coupa community and to all the Coupa colleagues I've had the pleasure to work with throughout these past 14 years," Bernshteyn added.

Coupa also announced Charles Goodman as Coupa's interim CEO, effective immediately. Goodman is Coupa's board chairman and has more than 30 years of experience building profitable enterprise software businesses.

"Rob's strategic thinking coupled with his focus on operational excellence helped Coupa catapult from a small start-up to a leading enterprise software franchise. The entire Coupa community is grateful for his service and leadership. Rob steps away with Coupa well positioned to capitalize on this large and expanding global market," Goodman said.

"As Coupa starts this new chapter, the company's strong values will remain its foundation, starting with our commitment to ensuring customer success. We are focused on doing everything possible to empower our customers to make every dollar matter," Goodman added.

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

